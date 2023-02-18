England Women v Italy Women predictions: Lionesses set for comfortable afternoon

Where to watch

ITV1, 3.15pm Sunday

Best bet

England to keep a clean sheet

2pts 5-6 Hills

Match preview

England took a little while to get going when they beat South Korea in their first Arnold Clark Cup game, but they fully deserved their 4-0 victory and should have few problems seeing their way past Italy at Coventry.

The European champions are still behind the USA, Germany and Sweden in the world rankings, but they have not lost since a 2-0 friendly defeat to Canada in April 2021, the final game before coach Sarina Wiegman took charge.

If England, who should be boosted by the availability of Barcelona midfielder Keira Walsh, are in great form, their opponents Italy have had a bit of a slump.

They were beaten by a late goal against Belgium in midweek and that was the fourth straight defeat for a team who are ranked 17th in Fifa's listing.

That 2-1 loss was the only occasion in that run where they have found the net and against a team with such a strong defence as England, it is difficult to see them making much headway.

Hills have an extensive array of markets on the match and the pick of those looks to be the 5-6 about the Lionesses keeping a clean sheet.

Key stat

England have conceded seven goals in their last 27 internationals.

