Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Football tips

England Women v Australia Women predictions: Lionesses can edge high-scoring affair

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for England Women v Australia Women at the Gtech Community Stadium

Sam Kerr's Australia can get on the scoresheet against England
Sam Kerr's Australia can get on the scoresheet against EnglandCredit: Cameron Spencer

Where to watch England Women v Australia Women

ITV4, 7.45pm

Best bet

England to win & both teams to score
1pt 2-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

England Women v Australia Women predictions

Fresh from beating Brazil on penalties to win the inaugural Women's Finalissima at Wembley on Thursday, England's Lionesses turn their attentions to their final friendly before this summer's World Cup against Australia at the Gtech Community Stadium.

England had led Brazil 1-0 until a 93rd-minute leveller from Andressa Alves meant penalties were required, but the Lionesses were by far the dominant side at the national stadium and are unbeaten in 29 matches under Sarina Wiegman.

The Euro 2022 winners are fancied to topple World Cup co-hosts Australia in Brentford but a clean sheet could again elude them again.

Australia are no pushovers and are set to welcome back Women's Super League star Sam Kerr for this game, while England are depleted at the back by the absence of Millie Bright and Alex Greenwood.

Therefore, backing England to win and both teams to score could be the way to approach this game.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Liam FlinRacing Post Sport
Published on 10 April 2023Last updated 12:17, 10 April 2023
icon
more inFootball tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFootball tips