England Women v Australia Women predictions: Lionesses can edge high-scoring affair

Where to watch England Women v Australia Women

ITV4, 7.45pm

Best bet

England to win & both teams to score

1pt 2-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

18+ begambleaware.org

England Women v Australia Women predictions

Fresh from beating Brazil on penalties to win the inaugural Women's Finalissima at Wembley on Thursday, England's Lionesses turn their attentions to their final friendly before this summer's World Cup against Australia at the Gtech Community Stadium.

England had led Brazil 1-0 until a 93rd-minute leveller from Andressa Alves meant penalties were required, but the Lionesses were by far the dominant side at the national stadium and are unbeaten in 29 matches under Sarina Wiegman.

The Euro 2022 winners are fancied to topple World Cup co-hosts Australia in Brentford but a clean sheet could again elude them again.

Australia are no pushovers and are set to welcome back Women's Super League star Sam Kerr for this game, while England are depleted at the back by the absence of Millie Bright and Alex Greenwood.

Therefore, backing England to win and both teams to score could be the way to approach this game.

