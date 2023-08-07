Wrexham v Wigan predictions and odds: Expect another cup cracker at Racecourse Ground

Where to watch Wrexham v Wigan

Wrexham v Wigan predictions

Wrexham were playing National League football last season while Wigan were in the Championship but the Red Dragons are hot favourites to beat the Latics in their EFL Cup first-round tie at the Racecourse Ground.

Bookmakers have not been swayed by the clubs' contrasting fortunes on the opening weekend of the EFL season. Wrexham, favourites to win League Two following their astonishing 111-point haul in the National League, let down plenty of Saturday accas as they lost 5-3 at home to MK Dons.

Expectations were far lower for Wigan, who started the League One season with an eight-point deduction, but they upset the odds with a 2-1 victory away to ante-post title favourites Derby.

Charlie Wyke's brace gave Wigan boss Shaun Maloney the perfect start to what is still likely to be a tough season, not helped by last week's departure of James McClean – to Wrexham.

Maloney's men are around 3-1 outsiders to win at the Racecourse Ground, which was a fortress for Wrexham last term. They won 22 and drew one of their 23 home league matches, averaging 3.22 goals per game, and beat Blyth Spartans 3-2, Oldham 3-0 and Farnborough 4-1 in the FA Cup.

Even as a National League team, Wrexham were happy to go toe to toe with top EFL clubs. They won 4-3 at Coventry, who went on to reach the Championship playoff final, in the FA Cup third round and held Sheffield United, who sealed automatic promotion to the Premier League, to a 3-3 draw at home in round four before losing the replay 3-1.

Top scorer Paul Mullin remains sidelined after suffering a punctured lung in pre-season but goals should continue to flow at the Racecourse Ground. Wrexham were 2-0 down inside ten minutes against MK Dons but had 23 shots to the visitors' eight and another lively game is expected when Wigan come to town.

Key stat

Wrexham's last five home matches have produced 26 goals

Probable teams

Wrexham (3-4-2-1): Howard; O'Connell, Tozer, O'Connor; Forde, Jones, Lee, Mendy; Davies; Palmer, Dalby

Subs: Barnett, Cannon, Waters, McClean, Hosannah, Bickerstaff

Wigan (4-2-3-1): Tickle; Clare, Hughes, Watts, Pearce; S Smith, M Smith; Lang, Balagizi, McManaman; Wyke

Subs: Morrison, Aasgaard, Humphreys, Adeeko, Sze, Brennan

