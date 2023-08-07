Tuesday's EFL Cup predictions and odds: Hornets to carry on strong start

When to bet

7.45pm Tuesday

Best bets

Watford

2pts 13-10 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Middlesbrough

2pts 23-20 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Tuesday's EFL Cup predictions

Watford opened the new season with a bang, going 4-0 up against QPR before half-time, and they can carry that form into their EFL Cup first-round clash against Stevenage.

The Hornets have a number of new signings they will be looking to get up to speed, so Rhys Healey, Giorgi Chakvetadze and Jake Livermore could start after making the substitutes bench against the R’s.

New manager Valerien Ismael seems to have instilled his ideas quickly into the squad and they should be too strong for Stevenage.

The Boro beat Northampton 1-0 in their first league game of the campaign but this is a significant step up in class on those opponents and it’s hard to see them getting anything from the match.

Steve Evans has done a good job for the side, steering them to promotion last season, but a cup run may be down their list of priorities as they work on re-establishing themselves as a third-tier team.

The deeper squad of the Hornets should tell and they are fancied to win.

Huddersfield were beaten 3-1 by promoted Plymouth in their first game of the new campaign and could be in for a long season.

Things look unlikely to get any better when they host Middlesbrough, who despite their 1-0 opening day loss to Millwall, should be too good for the Terriers.

Neil Warnock has not had the financial backing that other teams in the Championship have done and his squad looks underpowered.

Duane Holmes and Etienne Camara have also departed and the Terriers do not have as deep a squad as Boro.

Michael Carrick has a number of exciting young talents on his hands and may use this clash as an opportunity for them to get minutes under their belt, so back Boro to win this all-Championship affair.

