Tuesday's EFL Cup second round predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

From 7.45pm Tuesday

Best bets

Tottenham

2pts 19-20 Betfair, Paddy Power

Plymouth or draw double chance

2pts 23-20 BoyleSports

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Tuesday's EFL Cup second round preview

Ange Postecoglou won five trophies in two years as Celtic boss but just one would be enough to cement his legacy at Tottenham, who are expected to make a run at the EFL Cup this season.

Spurs’ last piece of silverware was the League Cup in 2008 and without any European distractions, they may prove good value at 12-1 to go all the way in this year’s competition.

Two wins and a draw from their first three games under Postecoglou, coupled with a more vibrant style of play, has lifted the mood following Harry Kane’s departure and they shouldn’t slip up at Fulham.

Cottagers boss Marco Silva has a tendency to field a weakened side in the EFL Cup, which has resulted in early exits in each of the last two seasons.

This tends to be a bad matchup for Fulham - they’ve lost their last seven at home to Spurs - and the rate at which they are giving up chances suggests a zesty Tottenham side averaging close to 18 shots per game should march on.

Back-to-back last-gasp Championship defeats has taken some of the wind out of Plymouth’s sails but there’s still plenty to like about their price to avoid defeat at home to Crystal Palace.

Argyle won 20 out of 23 in League One at Home Park last season and have lost only four times on their own patch in the last year.

It’s been a steady start to the campaign from Palace but their struggles in front of goal and five defeats from their last six EFL Cup ties means they are worth opposing.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport