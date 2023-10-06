Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Forest to prove tricky opposition

Where to watch Crystal Palace Nottingham Forest

Best bet

Nottingham Forest or draw double chance

2pts 4-6 bet365, Hills, Paddy Power

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest odds

Crystal Palace 6-5

Nottingham Forest 13-5

Draw 9-4

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest team news

Crystal Palace

Palace will be without as many as nine first-team players on Sunday, with star-man Eberechi Eze the latest casualty. Fellow Eagles star Michael Olise remains sidelined, while Odsonne Edouard is a doubt.

Nottingham Forest

Moussa Niakhate is suspended after his red card against Brentford, while Wayne Hennessey, Felipe and Danilo are all sidelined. Nicolas Dominguez, who scored the equaliser against the Bees, is carrying a slight knock and could only be fit enough for the bench.

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest predictions

Crystal Palace produced a fantastic defensive performance to win at Old Trafford last weekend – but the injury-hit Eagles could struggle to justify favouritism when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Selhurst Park.

Roy Hodgson’s hosts, already without a raft of first-team players, suffered a huge blow when Eberechi Eze was substituted late on in last weekend's win at Manchester United, with news emerging this week that he could be out for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury. He joins fellow Palace golden boy Michael Olise on the sidelines, while top scorer Odsonne Edouard is a doubt for the visit of Forest.

The Tricky Trees have their own selection issues to contend with but will head to Selhurst Park full of confidence after fighting back with ten men to earn a point against Brentford last time out.

Forest struggle to get over the line at times but they have proved a tough nut to crack this season, losing just one of their last four games. Their only defeats this term have come against the two Manchester clubs and Arsenal, making them an interesting betting proposition to spring a surprise against an inconsistent Crystal Palace outfit missing their two best players.

Even with Eze, who had not missed a minute of Premier League action this term before his withdrawal at Old Trafford, the Eagles have looked a mixed bag.

They were excellent at times at Old Trafford but created very little of note in a goalless draw with Fulham the weekend before. Prior to that they suffered a complete collapse at Villa Park and two of their three victories this season have come against Wolves and Sheffield United – both of whom were towards the head of the relegation market before a ball was kicked in anger.

Steve Cooper’s side took four points off Crystal Palace last season, winning 1-0 at the City Ground before battling to a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park on the final day of the 2022-23 campaign.

They are unbeaten in five meetings with the Eagles – albeit with three of those coming over a decade ago – and they look a good price to extend that record in the double-chance market.

Key stat

Nottingham Forest have lost only three of their last 11 Premier League games.

Probable teams

Crystal Palace (4-5-1): Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Hughes; Ayew, Schlupp, Richards; Mateta

Subs: Matthews, Clyne, Riedewald, Ebiowei, Holding, Franca, Rak-Sakyi

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Turner; Aurier, Boly, Murillo, Aina; Sangare, Mangala; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi

Subs: Vlachodimos, McKenna, Kouyate, Yates, Wood, Niakhate, Dominguez

Inside info

Crystal Palace

Star man Marc Guehi

Top scorer Joachim Andersen

Penalty taker Jean-Phillipe Mateta

Card magnet Joel Ward

Assist ace Jean-Phillipe Mateta

Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Andersen

Nottingham Forest

Star man Taiwo Awoniyi

Top scorer Taiwo Awoniyi

Penalty taker Morgan Gibbs-White

Card magnet Ola Aina

Assist ace Serge Aurier

Set-piece aerial threat Willy Boly

