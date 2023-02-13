Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Football tips

Coventry v Millwall predictions: Super Swede key to Sky Blues' chances

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Coventry v Millwall in the Championship on Tuesday

Viktor Gyokeres is Coventry's topscorer in the Championship this season
Viktor Gyokeres is Coventry's topscorer in the Championship this seasonCredit: Visionhaus

Where to watch

Sky Sports Arena, 7.45pm Tuesday

Best bet

Viktor Gyokeres first goalscorer
1pt each-way 5-1 bet365

Betting offers

  • Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
  • Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
  • Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
  • To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
  • Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
  • New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here

Match preview

Coventry have seen their playoff hopes recede in recent weeks, winning just one of their last eight matches to slide down the tightly congested Championship table.

By contrast Millwall have won three of their last five matches, including a 2-1 victory over QPR on Saturday, to sit fifth.

The only defeat in the Lions’ last eight league games was a 1-0 loss at the hands of in-form Middlesbrough so the visitors are definitely in better shape than their hosts.

However Coventry have been more solid at home than on the road, taking 26 points on their own patch compared to 13 away.

In a tricky contest it may play to look to the first goalscorer market.

Viktor Gyokeres has netted 12 times for the Sky Blues this season and is the focal point of Mark Robins’ attack so take the Swede to break the deadlock in what looks set to be a tight encounter.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Joe CaseyRacing Post Sport
Published on 13 February 2023Last updated 15:23, 13 February 2023
icon
more inFootball tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFootball tips