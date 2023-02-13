Coventry v Millwall predictions: Super Swede key to Sky Blues' chances
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Coventry v Millwall in the Championship on Tuesday
Where to watch
Sky Sports Arena, 7.45pm Tuesday
Best bet
Viktor Gyokeres first goalscorer
1pt each-way 5-1 bet365
Match preview
Coventry have seen their playoff hopes recede in recent weeks, winning just one of their last eight matches to slide down the tightly congested Championship table.
By contrast Millwall have won three of their last five matches, including a 2-1 victory over QPR on Saturday, to sit fifth.
The only defeat in the Lions’ last eight league games was a 1-0 loss at the hands of in-form Middlesbrough so the visitors are definitely in better shape than their hosts.
However Coventry have been more solid at home than on the road, taking 26 points on their own patch compared to 13 away.
In a tricky contest it may play to look to the first goalscorer market.
Viktor Gyokeres has netted 12 times for the Sky Blues this season and is the focal point of Mark Robins’ attack so take the Swede to break the deadlock in what looks set to be a tight encounter.
