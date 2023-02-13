Coventry v Millwall predictions: Super Swede key to Sky Blues' chances

Where to watch

Sky Sports Arena, 7.45pm Tuesday

Best bet

Viktor Gyokeres first goalscorer

1pt each-way 5-1 bet365

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Match preview

Coventry have seen their playoff hopes recede in recent weeks, winning just one of their last eight matches to slide down the tightly congested Championship table.

By contrast Millwall have won three of their last five matches, including a 2-1 victory over QPR on Saturday, to sit fifth.

The only defeat in the Lions’ last eight league games was a 1-0 loss at the hands of in-form Middlesbrough so the visitors are definitely in better shape than their hosts.

However Coventry have been more solid at home than on the road, taking 26 points on their own patch compared to 13 away.

In a tricky contest it may play to look to the first goalscorer market.

Viktor Gyokeres has netted 12 times for the Sky Blues this season and is the focal point of Mark Robins’ attack so take the Swede to break the deadlock in what looks set to be a tight encounter.

Follow us on Twitter