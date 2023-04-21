Racing Post logo
Football tips

Chelsea Women v Barcelona Women predictions and odds: Exceptional Barca can grind out win at Stamford Bridge

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Chelsea Women v Barcelona Women at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their Women's Champions League semi-final on Saturday

Aitana Bonmati's Barcelona have looked superb in this season's Women's Champions League
Aitana Bonmati's Barcelona have looked superb in this season's Women's Champions League

Where to watch Chelsea Women v Barcelona Women

DAZN, 12.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Barcelona to win & under 3.5 goals
1pt 6-4 bet365

18+

Chelsea Women v Barcelona Women predictions

It is not just Manchester City's men who are chasing a treble this season. With the Women's FA Cup and WSL titles still in sight, Chelsea Women are also on the hunt for a trophy hat-trick, although standing in their way in the semi-finals of the Champions League are an imperious Barcelona outfit.

Barca have swept all before them in Spain this season, winning all 25 of their matches and racking up a +100 goal difference. And while Chelsea had to dig deep to beat Lyon in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, Barca cruised to a 6-1 aggregate win over Roma.

The Catalan giants are the team to beat in Europe and should justify odds-on favouritism in Saturday's first leg but Emma Hayes's Blues can put up a fight. Chelsea conceded only once in the group stage and put in strong defensive displays across two legs against Lyon in the last eight.

With that in mind, a Barcelona win in a match featuring no more than three goals appeals.

author image
Liam FlinRacing Post Sport
Published on 21 April 2023Last updated 14:54, 21 April 2023
