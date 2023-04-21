Chelsea Women v Barcelona Women predictions and odds: Exceptional Barca can grind out win at Stamford Bridge
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Chelsea Women v Barcelona Women at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their Women's Champions League semi-final on Saturday
Where to watch Chelsea Women v Barcelona Women
DAZN, 12.30pm Saturday
Best bet
Barcelona to win & under 3.5 goals
1pt 6-4 bet365
Chelsea Women v Barcelona Women predictions
It is not just Manchester City's men who are chasing a treble this season. With the Women's FA Cup and WSL titles still in sight, Chelsea Women are also on the hunt for a trophy hat-trick, although standing in their way in the semi-finals of the Champions League are an imperious Barcelona outfit.
Barca have swept all before them in Spain this season, winning all 25 of their matches and racking up a +100 goal difference. And while Chelsea had to dig deep to beat Lyon in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, Barca cruised to a 6-1 aggregate win over Roma.
The Catalan giants are the team to beat in Europe and should justify odds-on favouritism in Saturday's first leg but Emma Hayes's Blues can put up a fight. Chelsea conceded only once in the group stage and put in strong defensive displays across two legs against Lyon in the last eight.
With that in mind, a Barcelona win in a match featuring no more than three goals appeals.
