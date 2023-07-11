Racing Post logo
Champions League

Wednesday's Champions League qualifying first-round predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for the first leg of Wednesday's Champions League qualifying first round ties.

Alexander Jeremejeff and the BK Hacken attack with be tough for TNS to contain
Alexander Jeremejeff and the BK Hacken attack with be tough for TNS to containCredit: DeFodi Images

Where to watch

Hacken v The New Saints
S4C, 6pm Wednesday

Best bets

Hacken & over 3.5 goals
1pt 11-10 bet365

Sheriff
1pt 5-2 Boyles

Champions League qualifying preview

Welsh powers The New Saints have twice visited Sweden in European action and left empty-handed both times – expect that to read three out of three after Wednesday.

TNS's third excursion to Sweden sees them take on reigning Allsvenskan champions Hacken, a free-flowing, free-scoring outfit who should have far too much for their guests at the Bravida Arena in this Champions League qualifying first leg.

The odds certainly emphasise that fact, so given Hacken's attacking edge they look more than capable of winning this with a fair few goals. Back Hacken and over 3.5 goals at 11-10.

Hacken haven't failed to find the net in a competitive home game in 15 months and they have goalscorers all over the park, none in better nick than Ivory Coast youngster Benie Traore, who has six in his last seven.

Per-Mathias Hogmo's side are battle-hardened with the Swedish season in full flow while rusty TNS head for Gothenburg on the back of some fairly indifferent close-season form.

Also heading to Scandinavia from the UK are Northern Ireland's champs Larne, making their Champions League debut at seasoned Finnish side HJK.

Larne are buzzing at the prospect of a Champions League double-header and despite being written off by the layers they should fancy their chances of frustrating an opponent who have scored only seven goals in their last nine outings.

HJK are old hands at this, and also becoming veterans of this stage are Sheriff Tiraspol, a more recent big noise from the old Soviet Union who have produced decent results over the last few campaigns.

Sheriff still dine out on the night they beat Real Madrid just two years ago and will be confident of a group-stage return in 2023-24.

First they need to take care of a youthful Farul, the surprise Romanian champions managed by Gheorghe Hagi.

Farul's pre-season has been disappointing and their first competitive outing of the new term ended in a 1-0 Super Cup loss to Sepsi, a match in which they boasted twice as much possession but only one effort on target.

author image
Steve DaviesRacing Post Sport
Published on 11 July 2023Last updated 16:06, 11 July 2023
