Tuesday's Champions League and European Conference League predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Tuesday's Champions League qualifying preview

Welsh club The New Saints are the sole British representatives in European qualifying action on Tuesday when they make a flying visit to Luxembourg to face Swift Hesperange in the Europa Conference League.

TNS are perhaps a touch fortunate to still be in the second qualifying round tie at 1-1, after Swift wasted several good chances in the first leg, the most glaring of which was a missed penalty.

Bookmakers don’t expect Swift to slip up in the return match and the Saints are 7-4 to qualify having crashed out of European at the same stage last season.

In the Champions League second qualifying round, four ties will reach their conclusion on Tuesday and Slovan Bratislava, who knocked off Swift Hesperange in the last round, look strong enough to eliminate Zrinjski.

The Slovaks lead 1-0 after a tight first leg and rested several first-team regulars for their goalless draw at the weekend in preparation for Tuesday's clash.

Experienced duo Vladimír Weiss Jr and Juraj Kucka are also expected back for a Slovan side who have kept three successive clean sheets and beat the Bosnian champions in a Europa Conference League qualifier last season.

Zrinjski have lost five of their last seven Champions League away games and have an uphill battle to qualify, albeit not as steep as the one facing Bate Borisov in their second leg against Aris Limassol.

The Cypriots lead 6-2 going into their first Champions League away match, their only previous European excursion having ended in a 3-0 loss in Azerbaijan last season.

Bate may no longer be European group-stage regulars but should have enough in their locker to avoid defeat to inexperienced opponents on neutral turf in Hungary.

