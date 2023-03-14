Real Madrid v Liverpool predictions: Ruthless Real can dash hopes of a Reds recovery

Where to watch Real Madrid v Liverpool

BT Sport 1, 8pm Wednesday

Best bet

Real Madrid

1pt 13-10 Coral

Real Madrid v Liverpool odds

Real Madrid 13-10

Liverpool 19-10

Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Real Madrid v Liverpool team news

Real Madrid

Defenders David Alaba and Ferland Mendy are unavailable.

Liverpool

Luis Diaz, Thiago Alcantara and Joe Gomez are sidelined. Naby Keita is a doubt for the trip to the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid v Liverpool predictions

Real Madrid have got Liverpool exactly where they want them after a ruthless 5-2 success at Anfield, and the reigning European champions can wrap up a place in this season's quarter-finals with victory at the Bernabeu.

Inconsistency has blighted Liverpool's season and there was no better example of their fluctuation in standards than the first leg against Real, when they raced into a two-goal lead inside 14 minutes yet ended up losing by three goals and with minimal hope of progression.

History is heavily on the side of Real, who have advanced from 26 of their last 27 Champions League knockout ties when securing an away victory in the opening leg.

Liverpool will need something to cling on to and might look to Premier League rivals Chelsea as a potential source of inspiration. The Blues lost 3-1 at home to Real in last season's Champions League quarter-finals, but they responded superbly at the Bernabeu and built a 3-0 lead on the night until Rodrygo's 80th-minute goal levelled the tie on aggregate and Karim Benzema scored an extra-time winner for the Spaniards.

However, Liverpool's task is even greater and their first objective will be to score first in the Spanish capital. That said, they must also guard against taking too many early risks as Real's Anfield rout showed them to be at their most dangerous when they have space to exploit.

Real, meanwhile, will likely begin with an element of caution to avoid giving encouragement to a Liverpool side who showed how devastating they can be when scoring six second-half goals in the recent 7-0 demolition of Manchester United.

Given the importance of the first goal, there could be a cagey start to the game with neither team wanting to leave themselves exposed. But at some stage Liverpool will have to open up and that will afford opportunities for ruthless Real to settle the tie once and for all.

Real's La Liga title defence appears to be over - they are nine points adrift of leaders Barcelona - but Carlo Ancelotti's side are experts at raising their game for big Champions League nights, thanks largely to their vastly experienced midfield, dictated by the evergreen Luka Modric, and a top-class attack.

Benzema and Vinicius Junior showed their class at Anfield with two goals apiece and Real's dynamic duo may not be quite finished with the Merseysiders, whose ambitions of more European glory will likely have to wait for another season.

Key stat

Real Madrid have won seven of their last eight Champions League home games

Probable teams

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvahal, Militao, Rudiger, Camavinga; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Junior.

Subs: Lunin, Odriozola, Nacho, Vazquez, Hazard, Ceballos, Vallejo, Valverde, Asensio.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Jota, Firmino, Jones, Carvalho, Matip.

Inside info

Real Madrid

Penalty taker Karim Benzema

Assist ace Rodrygo

Set-piece aerial threat Eder Militao

Card magnet Vinicius Junior

Liverpool

Penalty taker Mohamed Salah

Assist ace Andy Robertson

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Card magnet Fabinho

Follow us on Twitter