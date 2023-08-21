Rangers v PSV predictions, betting odds and tips: Dutch raiders set for lively trip to Ibrox

Where to watch Rangers v PSV

Rangers v PSV team news

Rangers

Steven Davis, Ben Davies and Ridvan Yilmaz are sidelined for the hosts.

PSV

Mauro Junior has served his European suspension but is likely to miss out with a knee injury. Fellow left-back Patrick van Aanholt is a doubt and defenders Armando Obispo and Fredrik Oppegard are out. Forward Noa Lang may not be fit enough to start.

Rangers v PSV predictions

Rangers beat PSV Eindhoven 3-2 on aggregate to earn a place in last season's Champions League group stage and the same opponents stand in their path in the 2023-24 playoff round.

Inspirational Gers captain James Tavernier scored the decisive goal in another 3-2 two-legged victory against Swiss club Servette in the third qualifying round but PSV should be full of confidence on their return to Ibrox.

The Dutch side, managed by former Ajax, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz, beat Eredivisie champions Feyenoord 1-0 in the Super Cup and started their league campaign with a 2-0 home win over Utrecht and a 3-1 victory at Vitesse Arnhem on Saturday.

They trailed Vitesse 1-0 at half-time but roared back with three second-half goals, having thumped Sturm Graz of Austria 4-1 and 3-1 in their previous Champions League qualifying tie.

More goals should be on the cards at Ibrox, where these clubs drew 2-2 in the first leg of last season's playoff before an Antonio Colak strike in Eindhoven sealed Rangers' progress to the group stage.

PSV have been backed for a first-leg victory in Glasgow after the arrivals of USA internationals Sergino Dest and Malik Tillman, on loan from Barcelona and Bayern Munich, and Dutch midfielder Jerdy Schouten, signed for £10m from Bologna.

Tillman had a successful loan spell at Rangers last term and PSV look a powerful unit with Netherlands striker Luuk de Jong leading the line and classy Ivorian international Ibrahim Sangare anchoring the midfield.

Rangers will certainly be bracing themselves for a step up in quality from their weekend League Cup fixture against Morton, in which a much-changed Gers side came from behind to win 2-1.

Manager Michael Beale was frustrated with his forwards' finishing in the first leg against Servette at Ibrox. They raced into a 2-0 lead inside 15 minutes but conceded a penalty at the end of the first half and were unable to add to their advantage despite David Douline's 59th-minute red card for the visitors.

The Gers have kept only one clean sheet in five domestic and European games this season, in a 4-0 home league win over Livingston, but shutouts are a rarity for PSV too.

The visitors have to be respected after an unbeaten run of 22 games in all competitions since last term's Europa League loss to Sevilla and neither team is likely to take a backward step in a lively first-leg clash.

There are two other playoff first legs on Tuesday with Antwerp, who clinched the Belgian title thanks to a stunning injury-time goal from former Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld on the final day of last term, hosting AEK Athens.

The Greeks needed two goals in added time in the second leg of their qualifying tie against Dinamo Zagreb to nick a 4-3 aggregate victory while Copenhagen saw off Sparta Prague on penalties in the third qualifying round.

The Danes, who scored just one goal in six group games last season but held Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City to draws at home, travel to Polish champions Rakow Czestochowa.

Key stat

PSV have scored 27 goals in their last ten Eredivisie matches.

Probable teams

Rangers (4-3-3): Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Goldson, Barisic; Cifuentes, Jack, Cantwell; Sima, Danilo, Dessers

Subs: Lammers, Lundstram, Balogun, Sterling, Dowell, Matondo, Roofe

PSV (4-2-3-1): Benitez; Teze, Ramalho, Boscagli, Sambo; Veerman, Sangare; Bakayoko, Til, Vertessen; De Jong

Subs: Lang, Van Aanholt, Dest, Schouten, El Ghazi, Saibari, Tillman

Inside info

Rangers

Star man James Tavernier

Top scorer James Tavernier

Penalty taker James Tavernier

Card magnet Borna Barisic

Assist ace Borna Barisic

Set-piece aerial threat John Souttar

PSV

Star man Ibrahim Sangare

Top scorer Luuk de Jong

Penalty taker Luuk de Jong

Card magnet Ibrahim Sangare

Assist ace Joey Veerman

Set-piece aerial threat Ibrahim Sangare

