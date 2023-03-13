Porto v Inter predictions: Italians could be pegged back in Portugal
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Porto v Inter in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday
Where to watch Porto v Inter
BT Sport 2, 8pm Tuesday
Best bet
Porto
1pt 17-10 Hills
Porto v Inter odds
Porto 17-10
Inter 17-10
Draw 5-2
Odds correct at time of publish
Porto v Inter predictions
Porto have recovered from a single-goal first leg deficit to overcome Italian opposition in their last two Champions League round-of-16 ties and they have every chance of turning the tables against Inter, who beat them 1-0 in Milan last month.
While Porto fans have seen many players sold over recent seasons, head coach Sergio Conceicao has been in the dugout since June 2017 and led the club to Champions League round-of-16 successes over Roma and Juventus in 2019 and 2021. His team are well placed to claim another Serie A scalp despite succumbing to Romelu Lukaku's strike in the first leg at San Siro.
Inter are sure to come under intense pressure and may struggle to finish the job.
Simone Inzaghi's side have lost successive Serie A away games, 1-0 to Bologna and 2-1 against Spezia, and they could be pegged back in Portugal where there is every chance of extra-time or penalties being required to decide the outcome.
Key stat
Porto have won nine of their last ten home games
Probable teams
Porto (4-2-3-1): Costa; Joao Mario, Pepe, Marcano, Sanusi; Grujic, Uribe; Pepe Aquino, Franco, Galeno; Taremi.
Inter (3-5-2): Onana; De Vrij, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko.
