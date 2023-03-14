Napoli v Eintracht Frankfurt predictions: Partenopei can get job done on home soil

Where to watch Napoli v Eintracht Frankfurt

BT Sport 2, 8pm

Best bet

Napoli to win & over 2.5 goals

1pt 6-5 bet365, BoyleSports

Team A v Team B odds

Napoli 1-2

Eintracht Frankfurt 6-1

Draw 18-5

Odds correct at time of publish

Napoli v Eintracht Frankfurt predictions

It has been an extraordinary season for Napoli, but things could be about to get even better for the Partenopei, who can reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in their history at the expense of Eintracht Frankfurt.

It's only a matter of the time until Napoli are confirmed as Italian champions - they have won 22 of 26 Serie A matches this term and are 18 points clear at the top - and they are a best-priced 1-100 to reach the last eight of the Champions League after winning the first leg 2-0 in Frankfurt.

They are even more formidable on home soil, having beaten Liverpool, Ajax and Rangers by an aggregate scoreline of 11-3 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the group stage, and they should be too strong for Frankfurt again.

The visitors are missing top scorer Randal Kolo Muani, who is suspended, but need to chase the game, so it should be open, and that points to a bet on Napoli to win and over 2.5 goals.

Key stat

Napoli have won all three of their home games in this season's Champions League with each game featuring over 2.5 goals.

Probable teams

Napoli (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Min-Jae Kim, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.

Eintracht Frankfurt (3-4-2-1): Trapp; Tuta, Hasebe, Ndicka; Jakic, Rode, Sow, Max; Kamada, Gotze; Borre.

