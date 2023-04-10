Manchester City v Bayern Munich predictions: City should be too slick in open first leg
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Manchester City v Bayern Munich in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg
Where to watch Manchester City v Bayern Munich
BT Sport 1, 8pm Tuesday
Best bet
Manchester City to win & both teams to score
2pts 11-5 bet365, Betfair, Hills
Leon Goretzka to be shown a card
1pt 7-2 Betfair, Paddy Power
Manchester City v Bayern Munich odds
Manchester City 3-4
Bayern Munich 7-2
Draw 3-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Manchester City v Bayern Munich team news
Manchester City
Phil Foden is still recovering from appendix surgery but the English champions have no fresh injury concerns.
Bayern Munich
Lucas Hernandez and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer remain sidelined. Striker Eric Choupo-Moting is a doubt but Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo is eligible to play.
Manchester City v Bayern Munich predictions
Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea beat Pep Guardiola's Manchester City 1-0 in the 2021 Champions League final but the free-scoring Citizens should be too strong for Tuchel's Bayern Munich side in the first leg of their heavyweight quarter-final clash at the Etihad Stadium.
A tie pitting the English champions against the dominant team in Germany was always going to be a box-office hit but the change of management at Bayern has added an extra layer of intrigue to the contest.
Guardiola would have expected to be welcoming Julian Nagelsmann to the Etihad after the wunderkind coach steered Bayern to a 3-0 aggregate victory over Paris St-Germain in the last 16.
That made it eight wins out of eight for the men from Munich in this season's Champions League – a streak that included group-stage doubles against Barcelona and Inter – but those European feats were not enough to save Nagelsmann from the sack at the end of March.
Bayern have usually romped clear by this stage of the Bundesliga title race, leaving them free to focus on the Champions League, which they last won in 2020.
This term, though, they are just two points clear of Borussia Dortmund despite a handsome 4-2 home win over BVB in their first game after Tuchel replaced Nagelsmann.
That victory was followed by a 2-1 cup defeat at home to Freiburg and a 1-0 league win away to the same opponents although a trip to City is a serious test for Tuchel's powers of defensive organisation.
He built from the back impressively in the early days of his career at Chelsea but Bayern, with iconic goalkeeper Manuel Neuer sidelined after a skiing accident, could be overpowered in a high-scoring first leg.
City thrashed RB Leipzig 7-0 in the return leg of their last-16 tie, when Erling Haaland scored five times in the first hour, and they followed up with a 6-0 FA Cup drubbing of Championship juggernauts Burnley and 4-1 Premier League wins over Liverpool and Southampton.
The victory against Jurgen Klopp's Reds was achieved without Haaland, who returned to action with a brace at St Mary's on Saturday, and Guardiola should be confident of claiming a first-leg advantage.
City have won nine of their last ten Champions League home matches, scoring 34 goals, and the exception was last season's 0-0 draw with Sporting after a 5-0 rout in the first leg in Lisbon.
The hosts' scintillating attacking midfielders should put Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka under pressure in the Bayern engine room and Goretzka, booked in the group win away to Barcelona and in Germany's World Cup draw with Spain, is a tempting price to be shown a card.
Key stat
Six of Manchester City's last ten Champions League home games have been City victories with both teams scoring
Probable teams
Manchester City (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland
Subs: Walker, Laporte, Alvarez, Phillips, Palmer, Mahrez, Lewis
Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Muller, Musiala; Mane
Subs: Gnabry, Sane, Choupo-Moting, Cancelo, Mazraoui, Blind, Stanisic
Inside info
Manchester City
Penalty taker Erling Haaland
Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne
Set-piece aerial threat Erling Haaland
Card magnet Manuel Akanji
Bayern Munich
Penalty taker Sadio Mane
Assist ace Jamal Musiala
Set-piece aerial threat Dayot Upamecano
Card magnet Leon Goretzka
