Manchester City v RB Leipzig predictions: Patience required for City to achieve European goal
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Manchester City v RB Leipzig in the Champions League last-16 at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday
Where to watch Manchester City v RB Leipzig
BT Sport 1, 8pm Tuesday
Best bet
Half-time draw
1pt 8-5 Betfair, bet365
Manchester City v RB Leipzig odds
Man City 4-11
RB Leipzig15-2
Draw 17-4
Odds correct at time of publishing
Betting offers
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
- Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
- Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
- To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
- Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here
Manchester City v RB Leipzig team news
Manchester City
Man City have a clean bill of health with no fresh injuries reported.
RB Leipzig
Top scorer Christopher Nkunku and central midfielder Xavier Schlager are out. Dani Olmo is fit after a lay-off.
Manchester City v RB Leipzig predictions
Pep Guardiola's quest to finally crown Manchester City kings of Europe is on a knife-edge following their draw in Leipzig three weeks ago, so don't go betting the Spaniard's team to sweep aside a decent German side at the Etihad.
City failed to take advantage of a dominant first-half at the Red Bull Arena with only a Riyad Mahrez goal to show for over 70 percent possession.
And Leipzig punished them in the second half, got their press working and were rewarded when classy centre-back Josko Gvardiol levelled for Marco Rose's men.
Since then Leipzig have suffered a couple of major injury blows, losing central midfielder Xavier Schlager and top scorer Christopher Nkunku to injury.
But buoyed by Saturday's 3-0 drubbing of Borussia Monchengladbach and with no inferiority complex having already beaten Real Madrid in the group stage, they can more than test a City side still struggling for the sky-high consistency of recent seasons.
Leipzig are a real threat, averaging 2.3 goals per game since Rose took over in September, while their goals have come from 17 different scorers, a Bundesliga high.
But first things first, they need to stay in the tie and if Gvardiol can wrap up Erling Haaland as he did in the first game then the half-time draw at 8-5 looks a decent bet.
The presumption is that City will win and win well judged by odds of 4-11 about the hosts.
And they generally win home games – this season they have played 20 matches in front of their own fans, winning all but two of them.
Haaland, despite being restricted to just 22 touches in the first game - over 30 more than any other City outfield player - is a threat given the service and City haven't failed to find the net at the Etihad in almost exactly 12 months.
But Crystal Palace asked questions of them on Saturday thanks to a well-organised effort from Patrick Vieira's side and Rose's side, inspired by the much-vaunted Gvardiol, are clearly no mugs.
Nkunku's absence is a blow but Emil Forsberg has scored in each of his last three matches and goals come from all over the pitch.
And if we know anything about City this season it's that they will cough up chances, 1.3 chances more per game than they did last season in the Premier League.
City are hard to oppose because of the relentlessness of their approach and the attacking options off the bench, something Rose definitely lacks.
City should reach the quarter-finals but will probably have to work for it.
Key stat
Leipzig have found the net in 23 of their last 24 competitive matches
Probable teams
Man City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Gundogan; Foden, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.
Subs: Stones, Laporte, Ortega, Lewis, Phillips, Bernardo Silva, Alvarez, Mahrez
RB Leipzig (4-2-3-1): Blaswich; Henrichs, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum; Laimer, Haidara; Szoboszlai, Forsberg, Werner; Andre Silva.
Subs: Simakan, Klostermann, Ba, Halstenberg, Kampl, Olmo, Poulsen
Inside info
Manchester City
Penalty taker Erling Haaland
Assist ace Kevin de Bruyne
Set-piece aerial threat Erling Haaland
Card magnet Rodri/Erling Haaland
RB Leipzig
Penalty taker Emil Forsberg
Assist ace Dominik Szoboszlai
Set-piece aerial threat Josko Gvardiol
Card magnet Benjamin Henrichs
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport