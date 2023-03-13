Manchester City v RB Leipzig predictions: Patience required for City to achieve European goal

Where to watch Manchester City v RB Leipzig

BT Sport 1, 8pm Tuesday

Best bet

Half-time draw

1pt 8-5 Betfair, bet365

Manchester City v RB Leipzig odds

Man City 4-11

RB Leipzig15-2

Draw 17-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Manchester City v RB Leipzig team news

Manchester City

Man City have a clean bill of health with no fresh injuries reported.

RB Leipzig

Top scorer Christopher Nkunku and central midfielder Xavier Schlager are out. Dani Olmo is fit after a lay-off.

Manchester City v RB Leipzig predictions

Pep Guardiola's quest to finally crown Manchester City kings of Europe is on a knife-edge following their draw in Leipzig three weeks ago, so don't go betting the Spaniard's team to sweep aside a decent German side at the Etihad.

City failed to take advantage of a dominant first-half at the Red Bull Arena with only a Riyad Mahrez goal to show for over 70 percent possession.

And Leipzig punished them in the second half, got their press working and were rewarded when classy centre-back Josko Gvardiol levelled for Marco Rose's men.

Since then Leipzig have suffered a couple of major injury blows, losing central midfielder Xavier Schlager and top scorer Christopher Nkunku to injury.

But buoyed by Saturday's 3-0 drubbing of Borussia Monchengladbach and with no inferiority complex having already beaten Real Madrid in the group stage, they can more than test a City side still struggling for the sky-high consistency of recent seasons.

Leipzig are a real threat, averaging 2.3 goals per game since Rose took over in September, while their goals have come from 17 different scorers, a Bundesliga high.

But first things first, they need to stay in the tie and if Gvardiol can wrap up Erling Haaland as he did in the first game then the half-time draw at 8-5 looks a decent bet.

The presumption is that City will win and win well judged by odds of 4-11 about the hosts.

And they generally win home games – this season they have played 20 matches in front of their own fans, winning all but two of them.

Haaland, despite being restricted to just 22 touches in the first game - over 30 more than any other City outfield player - is a threat given the service and City haven't failed to find the net at the Etihad in almost exactly 12 months.

But Crystal Palace asked questions of them on Saturday thanks to a well-organised effort from Patrick Vieira's side and Rose's side, inspired by the much-vaunted Gvardiol, are clearly no mugs.

Nkunku's absence is a blow but Emil Forsberg has scored in each of his last three matches and goals come from all over the pitch.

And if we know anything about City this season it's that they will cough up chances, 1.3 chances more per game than they did last season in the Premier League.

City are hard to oppose because of the relentlessness of their approach and the attacking options off the bench, something Rose definitely lacks.

City should reach the quarter-finals but will probably have to work for it.

Key stat

Leipzig have found the net in 23 of their last 24 competitive matches

Probable teams

Man City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Gundogan; Foden, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.

Subs: Stones, Laporte, Ortega, Lewis, Phillips, Bernardo Silva, Alvarez, Mahrez

RB Leipzig (4-2-3-1): Blaswich; Henrichs, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum; Laimer, Haidara; Szoboszlai, Forsberg, Werner; Andre Silva.

Subs: Simakan, Klostermann, Ba, Halstenberg, Kampl, Olmo, Poulsen

Inside info

Manchester City

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Assist ace Kevin de Bruyne

Set-piece aerial threat Erling Haaland

Card magnet Rodri/Erling Haaland

RB Leipzig

Penalty taker Emil Forsberg

Assist ace Dominik Szoboszlai

Set-piece aerial threat Josko Gvardiol

Card magnet Benjamin Henrichs

