Inter v Benfica predictions and odds: Visitors could turn clash into a slugfest

Where to watch Inter v Benfica

BT Sport 2, 8pm Wednesday

Best bet

Over 2.5 goals

2pts 10-11 bet365

Inter v Benfica odds

Inter 11-10

Benfica 13-5

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Inter v Benfica team news

Inter

Stefan De Vrij is a doubt while fellow central defender Milan Skriniar is injured. Hakan Calhanoglu should be back.

Benfica

Nicolas Otamendi returns from suspension while Julian Draxler, Mihailo Ristic and Alexander Bah are all injured.

Inter v Benfica predictions

Italian teams have had a stellar season on the European stage and Inter were the latest to make a big leap toward the Champions League semi-finals with a 2-0 first-leg win away at Benfica last week.

The Portuguese hosts were unfortunate in some ways to be at a two-goal disadvantage from that first game. They probably should have scored themselves and a controversial late penalty, which was converted by Romelu Lukaku for the visitors, was a hammer blow.

Roger Schmidt’s side struggled with the set-piece deliveries of Alessandro Bastoni and the late runs into the box of his teammates, with Nicolo Barella scoring from one such situation and Denzel Dumfries having the best chance of the second half through an almost carbon-copy move.

Benfica’s central-defensive partnership of Morato and Antonio Silva are 21 and 19 years old respectively and, while they are talented prospects, there was a sense that Inter were more streetwise in the first leg.

Reaching the last eight of the Champions League has been a major distraction for both sides, who have struggled with their domestic form as a result.

Inter’s first-leg victory was their only win in their last eight matches in all competitions after they were beaten 1-0 by Monza on Saturday.

Likewise, Primeira Liga table-toppers Benfica have now lost three games on the spin and seen their lead in the Portuguese top flight cut to four points.

With both sides struggling for form, it’s hard to have confidence in either of them in the win market on Wednesday and it may pay to look elsewhere.

Benfica boss Schmidt is known for his attacking style and he may instruct his side to throw caution to the wind in this second clash, which could leave them open on the counter.

Inter may have kept a clean sheet in the first leg but they were fortunate to do so and have conceded in five of their last six matches in all competitions.

Last week's contest was the first time Benfica have failed to score in 13 Champions League games this season and they have found the net 35 times in those matches.

Their two-goal deficit means they will have to force the issue sooner rather than later and an open game could ensue at San Siro.

Despite the defensive nature of the home side, they may find themselves embroiled in a slugfest as the visitors go for it so take over 2.5 goals.

Key stat

Benfica's 13 Champions League games this season have produced 47 goals.

Probable teams

Inter (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Brozovic, Dimarco; Dzeko, Martinez

Subs: Gosens, Correa, D'Ambrosio, Lukaku, Handanovic, Gagliardini, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Carboni

Benfica (4-2-3-1): Vlachodimos; Gilberto, A Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Florentino, Aursnes; Neres, R Silva, Mario; Ramos

Subs: Verissimo, Guedes, Tengstedt, Schjelderup, Soares, Musa, Morato, Neves, Rodrigues

Inside info

Inter

Penalty taker Lautaro Martinez/Romelu Lukaku

Assist ace Nicolo Barella

Set-piece aerial threat Edin Dzeko

Card magnet Marcelo Brozovic

Benfica

Penalty taker Joao Mario

Assist ace Alex Grimaldo

Set-piece aerial threat Antonio Silva

Card magnet Nicolas Otamendi

Follow us on Twitter