Football accumulator tips for Tuesday July 25: Turkish giants can kick-start 8-1 acca

Champions League qualification continues on Tuesday evening as familiar names including Galatasaray and Copenhagen join the fray at the second-round stage.

Both of those teams feature in our Tuesday night fourfold which pays out at over 8-1 with William Hill

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Tuesday.

Tuesday's Champions League accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Joe Champion has picked:

Galatasaray to beat Zalgiris Vilnius

Dinamo Zagreb to beat FC Astana

Servette to beat Genk

FC Copenhagen to beat Breidablik

Click to add Joe Champion's football accumulator to your betslip with William Hill, the fourfold pays over 8-1

Zalgiris Vilnius v Galatasaray

Galatasaray are giants when it comes to this stage of the Champions League and the Turkish champions should have more than enough firepower to take down Lithuania's Zalgiris Vilnius.

Dinamo Zagreb v FC Astana

Dinamo Zagreb warmed up for the season with a Croatia Super Cup win over Hajduk Split, then lost to the same opponents in the league, but home advantage should see them gain a lead over FC Astana.

Servette v Genk

Servette impressed in their Swiss Super League opener, beating Grasshoppers 3-1, and they could prove decent value to topple Genk having lost only once at home in their domestic league last season.

Breidablik v FC Copenhagen

FC Copenhagen performed with credit in a Champions League group featuring Man City, Dortmund and Sevilla last season and the Danish outfit should outclass Icelandic club Breidablik.

The Big Kick-Off 2023-24: get your 80-page edition in the Racing Post on Monday, July 31 - or you can pre-order your copy here

Click here for more top sport betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport