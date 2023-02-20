Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli predictions: No stopping all-conquering Partenopei

Where to watch

BT Sport 2, 8pm Tuesday

Best bets

Napoli

1pt 23-20 Ladbrokes, Coral, Hills

Piotr Zielinski to score at any time

1pt 4-1 bet365

Team news

Eintracht Frankfurt

Right wing-back Dina Ebimbe is out. Sebastian Rode is a doubt through illness.

Napoli

Giacomo Raspadori is out. Top scorer Victor Osimhen has shaken off a knock and will play.

Match preview

Napoli can take time out from an extraordinary ascent of Serie A to resume their conquering of Europe by winning at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The all-powerful Italian league leaders, with the Scudetto all but in the bag already, have barely put a foot wrong at home or abroad this season and there is no reason to think they will now.

They are up against a very decent side in Eintracht Frankfurt, the current Europa League champions who are also in good form.

But when you get offered odds-against about the Partenopei, whoever the opposition is, it's very hard to turn down.

You'd envisage goals and so do the layers – it's 4-5 that there are three or more – even though this is only the first leg of the round-of-16 tie.

But while caution might ordinarily be a watchword, these are two sides who love to get forward quickly, are attack-minded by principle and certainly in Frankfurt's case, will surely have little faith in their defence over two legs so may as well be bold.

Napoli are serenity itself this season with a vice-like grip on the title, Friday night's 2-0 win at Sassuolo cementing a 15-point edge over their rivals.

They have lost only one of their last 27 Serie A matches and whatever critics may say about Italy's top flight, that's a phenomenal achievement.

They boast Italy's best defence and attack and we also saw how potent they can be in the group stage, where they scored 20 goals in six matches. On the road, they fired six past Ajax and won 3-0 at Rangers.

Victor Osimhen is the chief goal-getter, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia the main supplier and also scoring a fair few himself, but there are goals from all over the park in Luciano Spalletti's side. Midfielder Piotr Zielinski, for example, has bagged three in the league and three in Europe already this term and the Pole fits the bill at 4-1 to find the net at any time.

He and his colleagues will enjoy taking on this Frankfurt defence, a rearguard which has conceded more home goals than any of their top-six rivals in the Bundesliga.

They are in good form domestically with only one defeat in 11 in all competitions, although they qualified with just ten points, failing to win half of their group games and failing to find the net in home fixtures against Tottenham and Sporting Lisbon.

They enjoy great support at Deutsche Bank Park, where coach Oli Glasner promises 'sexy' football, and few are in sexier form than France World Cup striker Randal Kolo Muani, who has found the net seven times since the turn of the year.

This looks like a showdown between one team pleasantly surprised to just be involved and one who would be disappointed if they don't actually win the competition. And the better team should win.

Key stat

Of the 16 Champions League qualifiers, only Leipzig conceded more group-stage goals than Frankfurt

Probable teams

Eintracht Frankfurt (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp; Tuta, Makoto Hasebe, Evan Ndicka; Aurelio Buta, Daichi Kamada, Djibril Sow, Philipp Max; Jesper Lindstrom, Mario Gotze; Randal Kolo Muani.

Subs: Kristijan Jakic, Hrvoje Smolcic, Christopher Lenz, Tim Chandler, Sebastian Rode, Ansgar Knauff, Rafael Borre, Faride Alidou, Lucas Alario

Napoli (4-3-3): Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Kim Min-Jae, Mario Rui; Andre Zambo-Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski; Hirving Lozano, Victor Osimhen, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia

Subs: Juan Jesus, Mathias Oliveira, Leo Ostigard, Eljif Elmas, Tanguy Ndombele, Matteo Politano, Giovanni Simeone

Inside info

Eintracht Frankfurt

Penalty taker Randal Kolo Muani

Assist ace Randal Kolo Muani

Set-piece aerial threat Evan Ndicka

Card magnet Tuta

Napoli

Penalty taker Piotr Zielinski/Kvicha Kvaratskhelia

Assist ace Kvicha Kvaratskhelia

Set-piece aerial threat Amir Rrahmani

Card magnet Kim Min-Jae

