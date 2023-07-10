Champions League qualifying first-round predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

From 4pm Tuesday

Best bets

Partizan Tirana

1pt 17-10 Boyles



Ludogorets Razgrad

2pts 10-11 bet365, Hills

Champions League qualifying preview

Since 2019 Shamrock Rovers have lost just one of nine home European ties which should give the League of Ireland pacesetters hope against Icelandic side Breidablik in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier.

Last season Rovers beat both Ludogorets and Ferencvaros at Tallaght to emphasise the fact that they are a tough group to budge in front of their own fans. That one setback, incidentally, was against Milan, so hardly any shame there.

Hence Stephen Bradley's men are odds-on shots at home to Breidablik, who are third in the improving Icelandic League and have scored at least twice in each of their last eight in all competitions. Among those were a 7-1 win against San Marino lightweights Tre Penne and 5-0 against decent Montenegrin unit Buducnost in the preliminary round.

Shamrock's home form in Europe makes them hard to oppose though 4-5 is short enough, especially as they have not scored in their last two.

Bate Borisov are among a number of teams entering the competition with previous group-stage experience.

The Belarusians might also claim that because they are midway through their league season they will be match-ready for their assignment in Albania against Partizan Tirana.

However, Partizan were flying at the back end of last season to nick the title and continue to strengthen, while Borisov are off the pace in Belarus and shipping goals.

The hosts could well be worth a bet while Ludogorets are also taken to come good at Ballkani, the Kosovan champs who are having to play the tie in Pristina because their ground doesn't meet Uefa standards.

Last season Ballkani were beaten by Zalgiris in Champions League qualifying, a side Ludogorets beat a few weeks later to qualify for the Europa League, where they beat finalists Roma in the group stage.

