Champions League Golden Boot predictions and betting tips

ADD IMAGE HERE

Best bets

Lionel Messi to be Champions League top goalscorer

1pt each-way 25-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Vinicius Junior to be Champions League top goalscorer

1pt each-way 33-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Champions League Golden Boot preview

Kylian Mbappe and Mo Salah are the frontrunners in the race for the Champions League Golden Boot, but there are reasons to oppose both and punters are advised to opt for a couple of each-way plays at fancy prices.

Mbappe and Salah both scored seven goals in the group stage but the French superstar looks set to play a limited role in the first leg of PSG's last-16 tie against Bayern Munich due to injury, while Salah has underperformed for an off-colour Liverpool side this season.

Erling Haaland, meanwhile, appears short enough at 15-8 given Manchester City are hardly in blistering form right now, so an each-way wager on Lionel Messi and Vinicius Junior at 25-1 and 33-1 appeals with Betfair and Paddy Power offering three places.

Messi was utterly mesmeric as he almost single-handedly at times led Argentina to World Cup glory a couple of months ago. He scored seven goals and registered three assists in Qatar and he has since played in a more advanced role for PSG, netting against Angers, Montpellier and Toulouse.

Of course, that changes when Mbappe returns to the starting line-up but Messi nonetheless looks overpriced and PSG should fancy their chances of progressing past Bayern, who have been unconvincing since returning from the winter break in the Bundesliga.

Vinicius Junior is a regular starter for a Real Madrid side who won last season's Champions League and should be fancied to beat Liverpool in the last 16.

The Brazilian, who scored the only goal in last season's final against Liverpool and 22 in all last term, notched four times, like Messi, in the group stage, so is only a few goals adrift of the leaders.

Follow us on Twitter