Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea predictions: In-form hosts can take first leg advantage
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday
Where to watch
BT Sport 1, Wednesday 8pm
Best bet
Dortmund
1pt 29-20 general
Betting offers
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
- Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
- Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
- To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
- Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here
Team news
Dortmund
Youssoufa Moukoko, Marius Wolf, Abdoulaye Kamara and Mateu Morey are out but Thomas Meunier and Karim Adeyemi are back from injury and suspension.
Chelsea
N'Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic, Armando Broja and Eduoard Mendy remain out while Wesley Fofana, Mateo Kovacic, Denis Zakaria, Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly are all doubts.
Match preview
Having been beaten by Manchester City in the EFL and FA Cups and sitting ten points off the Premier League top four, Chelsea may see a run in the Champions League as their only chance of salvaging something from what has been a disappointing season.
Graham Potter’s side have landed a tough opening round-of-16 fixture, visiting the famous Yellow Wall of Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion, which will be at its full 81,000 capacity for the first time in a knockout European game after a Uefa rule change this season.
Their task will not be helped by the fact that BVB have been in scintillating form in 2023, winning all six of their games since the World Cup and scoring 17 goals in the process.
The Blues can only dream of a form guide like that, winning two of their last 12 matches in all competitions after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with West Ham.
Chelsea spent heavily in January and have had to leave some of their new signings out of their Champions League squad for the knockout stages, with only three additions allowed.
Potter was known for his tactical flexibility at Brighton, but there is a concern that he doesn’t know the best formation or combination of players with his new squad, as evidenced by the fact that they have lined up in four different formations in their last five matches.
To add to the disparity in form between these two sides, Dortmund have been rock-solid at home this season while the Blues have struggled on the road.
The hosts have lost just one of their 12 games on home soil this season including draws with Bayern Munich and Manchester City.
By contrast, Chelsea have only won five of their 17 away games in all competitions and have lost eight of those.
All in all, Dortmund look a more solid proposition to take a first-leg advantage with a victory in front of their frenzied supporters.
Key stat
Dortmund have won their last six matches, the same amount Chelsea have won in the last four months
Probable teams
Dortmund (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Can; Adeyemi, Reus, Brandt; Haller
Subs: Meunier, Meyer, Malen, Modeste, Dahoud, Bynoe-Gittens, Reyna, Ozcan, Rothe
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Arrizabalaga; James, Thiago Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell; Loftus-Cheek, Fernandez; Mount, Felix, Mudryk; Havertz
Subs: Gallagher, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Bettinelli, Azpilicueta, Ziyech, Hall, Chukweumeka, Zakaria
Inside info
Dortmund
Penalty taker Sebastien Haller/Emre Can
Assist ace Raphael Guerreiro
Set-piece aerial threat Sebastien Haller
Card magnet Jude Bellingham
Chelsea
Penalty taker Mason Mount
Assist ace Mason Mount
Set-piece aerial threat Thiago Silva
Card magnet Reece James
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport