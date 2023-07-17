Champions League first qualifying round, second leg predictions and odds: Rovers can respond against Icelandic opponents

When to bet

Kick-offs from 4pm Tuesday

Best bets

Shamrock Rovers

1pt 12-5 Coral

Partizani Tirana draw no bet

2pts 11-10 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Verdict

Shamrock Rovers were handed a reality check when losing 1-0 at home to Icelandic champions Breidablik in the first leg of their Champions League first qualifying round tie but they remain in with a decent chance of progressing and can respond with a victory at Kopavogsvollur.

Last Tuesday's clash in Dublin was a tight affair but Rovers improved after half-time and they can give a better account of themselves at the second attempt.

The Hoops have received some good news on the injury front with winger Neil Farrugia back in contention and they look overpriced to secure a second-leg success.

Partizani Tirani failed to make home advantage count in a 1-1 draw with BATE Borisov last Tuesday but all is not lost for the Albanian champions, who can win the return leg in Belarus.

BATE will have been far happier with the first-leg score, but Partizani had the greater number of chances and they may have better luck this time.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport