Cardiff v Huddersfield predictions and odds: Goals set to flow in Wales
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Cardiff v Huddersfield in the Championship on Sunday
Best bet
Over 2.5 goals
1pt 13-10 Hills
Cardiff v Huddersfield odds
Cardiff 11-8
Huddersfield 11-5
Draw 11-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Cardiff v Huddersfield predictions
Cardiff have taken seven points from their last three Championship fixtures and that has just about assured the Bluebirds second-tier football next season.
However, Sabri Lamouchi’s men have drifted from an opening 5-6 to 11-8 to beat Huddersfield at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday.
The market move can be attributed to Huddersfield's greater need for victory given that they sit just one point above the bottom three.
Neil Warnock’s men have lost only one of their last seven Championship matches and have given themselves a good chance of avoiding the drop by taking 12 points from those previous seven fixtures.
Huddersfield have battled well, but they have still shipped eight goals in their last five games and both sides have found the net in four of those outings.
There have been 24 goals in Cardiff’s last seven games and another high-scoring game looks likely.
Key stat
There have been 24 goals in Cardiff's last seven games
