Burnley v Watford predictions: Both teams can play part in entertaining clash
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Burnley v Watford in the Championship on Tuesday
Where to watch
Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football, 8pm Tuesday
Best bet
Both teams to score
1pt 10-11 Hills
Match preview
Burnley have won ten Championship games in a row and are a best-priced 1-7 to win the second tier as a result.
However, they face a talented Watford side who have the attacking players to trouble the table-toppers.
A long injury list has hampered the progress of Slaven Bilic’s side and three draws from their last four matches has seen them lose ground in the playoff race.
Despite that, Watford will take confidence from the fact that they are one of just two teams who have beaten Burnley in the league this season - 1-0 in the reverse fixture in August.
Both teams have found the net in three of the Hornets’ last four games and they can cause more issues for the Clarets than most have been able to recently, so take both teams to score in this one.
