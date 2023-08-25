Bournemouth v Tottenham predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Goals on the cards at the Vitality Stadium

Where to watch Bournemouth v Tottenham

Bournemouth v Tottenham team news

Bournemouth

The Cherries remain without injured quartet Dango Ouattara, Ryan Fredericks, Alex Scott and Emiliano Marcondes. Lewis Cook and Adam Smith are doubts, but Tyler Adams is in line to make his debut.

Tottenham

Rodrigo Bentancur, Bryan Gil, Ryan Sessegnon and Alfie Whiteman are sidelined and James Maddison is a major doubt.

Bournemouth v Tottenham predictions

Last season Bournemouth and Tottenham played out a pair of five-goal thrillers and there is little to suggest their latest showdown is going to be any less entertaining.

Spurs came from two goals down to triumph 3-2 at the Vitality Stadium in October before Dango Ouattara’s 95th-minute strike helped Bournemouth record a 3-2 win of their own in north London in April.

Both teams are now under new management with Andoni Iraola in charge at Bournemouth and former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou having been drafted in by Spurs.

And the early signs are that both managers are keen to play on the front foot, which should ensure the goals continue flow in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

Iraola’s reign started with a 1-1 draw at home to West Ham before the Cherries were beaten 3-1 at Liverpool last weekend. Antoine Semenyo had fired the Cherries into a third-minute lead at Anfield, which came only moments after they had had a goal disallowed for offside.

Bournemouth were certainly lively on Merseyside but they were perhaps a little too open, something a new-look Spurs side will be confident of exploiting.

Liverpool registered 26 shots against Bournemouth, ten of which were on target, while the Hammers created 16 chances against them on the opening weekend of the season.

Tottenham have made a positive start to life without Harry Kane, building on a 2-2 draw at Brentford with a commanding 2-0 victory at home to Manchester United.

Spurs may have been slightly fortunate to keep a clean sheet against the Red Devils, who started fast and had 22 chances in that contest. But the Lilywhites deserved their victory thanks to their high-energy approach and a dominant second-half display.

Postecoglou will demand a greater goalscoring influence from Richarlison now Kane has left, and they will be desperate to have James Maddison available for the trip to Bournemouth. The England international has settled in effortlessly since arriving from Leicester, with two assists against Brentford and another composed performance against United, but is an injury doubt.

For all their attacking promise, there are still areas of concern surrounding Tottenham's inexperienced defence. At 25 years of age, Cristian Romero was the most seasoned member of Spurs' backline against United and his discipline is not the most assured.

Spurs have kept only two clean sheets in their last 15 Premier League matches and both teams have scored in their last seven away league games, so expect Bournemouth to make their presence felt in an entertaining lunchtime encounter.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in 12 of Tottenham’s last 14 Premier League matches.

Probable teams

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Aarons, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kerkez; Billing, Rothwell; Semenyo, Christie, Anthony; Solanke

Subs: Brooks, Adams, Kelly, Kluivert, Mepham, Moore, Traore.

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Lo Celso, Son; Richarlison.

Subs: Emerson, Davies, Perisic, Sanchez, Solomon, Skipp, Hojbjerg.

Inside info

Bournemouth

Star man Philip Billing

Goal threat Philip Billing

Penalty taker Dominic Solanke

Card magnet Marcos Senesi

Assist ace Dominic Solanke

Set-piece aerial threat Dominic Solanke

Tottenham

Star man Heung-Min Son

Goal threat Heung-Min Son

Penalty taker Heung-Min Son

Card magnet Cristian Romero

Assist ace Dejan Kulusevski

Set-piece aerial threat Micky van de Ven

Bournemouth v Tottenham b et builder predictions

Over 2.5 goals

There were five goals scored in each of last season's two meetings and over 2.5 goals has landed in nine of Spurs' last 11 league matches.

Dejan Kulusevski over 0.5 shots on target

The slick Swede had two shots on target against Manchester United and also fired off three shots in the thrilling 2-2 draw at Brentford.

Over 9.5 corners

Bournemouth's opening two games have featured 14 and 12 corners, while there have been nine and 11 in Tottenham's first two outings.

Price guide 7-2

