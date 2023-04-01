Bolton v Plymouth EFL Trophy final predictions: Green Army value for Wembley win
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for the EFL Trophy final at Wembley between Bolton and Plymouth
Where to watch Bolton v Plymouth
Sky Sports Football, 3pm Sunday
Best bet
Plymouth
4pts 7-4 general
Bolton v Plymouth odds
Bolton 6-4
Plymouth 7-4
Draw 12-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
EFL Trophy final predictions
There's no obvious reason why Plymouth, 16 points better off than Bolton in League One, should be slight outsiders for the EFL Trophy final at Wembley.
Steven Schumacher's first-time finalists have barely put a foot wrong in this campaign, improving on last season which was almost as good.
Yet Bolton have the bookmakers' blessing and this looks to be a tussle where the outsider merits a 90-minute bet.
Argyle beat Bolton at Home Park in August, while the sides drew 0-0 in the return fixture in January.
Ian Evatt's Trotters are the lowest scorers of the top seven sides in League One and they look even lighter with Dion Charles going through a quiet spell and Victor Adeboyejo cup-tied.
Bolton have failed to win any of their last four matches, three of which were tough assignments, with a 0-0 draw against Morecambe indicative of the struggles they are having in the opposition box.
