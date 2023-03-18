Aston Villa Women v Manchester City Women predictions: Villa can provide a strong test

When to bet on Aston Villa Women v Manchester City Women

6pm Sunday

Best bet

Aston Villa or draw double chance

1pt 8-5 bet365

Aston Villa Women v Manchester City Women odds

Aston Villa Women 4-1

Manchester City Women 2-5

Draw 4-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Aston Villa Women v Manchester City Women predictions

The Women's FA Cup quarter-finals are played on Sunday and the biggest chance of a surprise could come at the Bescot Stadium, where Aston Villa can push Manchester City all the way.

Both teams head into the last-eight clash in fine form, but while City have won their last four matches, Villa are also on a roll with their only defeat in their last nine matches coming against Arsenal in the League Cup.

City boss Gareth Taylor will be mindful that his team lost 4-3 at Villa in September and were held to a 1-1 draw on their own patch in January, so it is worth backing the home team on the double chance market, where bets will win if they triumph in the game or if it ends in a draw.

Keeping an eye on City striker Khadija Shaw will be crucial as she has scored nine goals in her last three matches, including four in the 8-1 win over Bristol City in the last round, but Villa have enough to be a thorn in their side and Taylor's team will not be able to take it easy.

