Football tips

Arsenal v Chelsea predictions: Blues should edge blockbuster Women's League Cup final

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Arsenal  v Chelsea in the Women's League Cup final on Sunday

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes
Chelsea manager Emma HayesCredit: Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC

Where to watch

BBC One, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Chelsea
1pt 11-10 bet365

Women's League Cup final preview

Chelsea are in the mix for the quadruple this season and they can claim the season's first piece of silverware by beating Arsenal in the Women's League Cup final.

Set to take place in front of a sell-out crowd at Selhurst Park, this year's final features two of the biggest hitters in the women's game but one team have looked much sharper than the other recently.

Arsenal are struggling to keep pace in the Women's Super League this season and head into this final following a league defeat to Manchester City and, perhaps more damaging from a psychological perspective, a 2-0 loss to Chelsea in the FA Cup last Sunday.

Losing star forwards Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema has hurt them, whereas Chelsea are thriving despite the absence of Fran Kirby and Pernille Harder.

The Blues are on a five-game winning run and have not lost in any competition since the opening day of the season, so look a value bet at odds-against to win this final in 90 minutes.

Today's top sports betting stories

Liam FlinRacing Post Sport
Published on 4 March 2023Last updated 16:23, 4 March 2023
