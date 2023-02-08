World Senior Darts Championship predictions and darts betting tips: Scotty to prove he's top dog at seniors level

Where to watch

BT Sport 1 & BBC iPlayer, from 1pm Thursday

Best bet

Scott Mitchell

2pts 11-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Richie Howson

1pt 14-1 each-way general

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

World Seniors Darts Championship preview

There's a venerable gathering of the darting old guard at the Circus Tavern in Purfleet with Phil Taylor top of the bill at the second World Seniors Darts Championship.

Sixteen-time world champ Taylor failed to add the seniors title last year when Robert Thornton took the inaugural award.

Thornton is back again to defend his crown alongside a galaxy of recent greats of the calibre of Kevin Painter, Martin Adams, Ronnie Baxter and John Part.

The grand-daddy of them all is 75-year-old Bob Anderson, one of 11 world champs past and present who will be toeing the oche in round one.

And it's one of that eleven, Scott Mitchell, who looks the obvious bet to land the spoils.

All 32 players in the field will believe they can win it – these men and women never lose that competitive instinct – but 2015 BDO world champion Mitchell has a pedigree that makes him look a cut above the field.

The Dorset farmer had a PDC Tour Card up until the end of last year and only narrowly missed out on retaining it last month, averaging almost 92 over four ultimately luckless days of qualifying.

Scotty Dog, an 11-2 chance, is in the top half of the draw with The Power heading the betting in the bottom half.

However, the 62-year-old, a quarter-finalist last year, is priced up on reputation and well worth swerving.

Richie Howson is one genuine alternative to the great man, the Essex ace having produced some proper numbers in qualifying two weeks ago, winning twice.

Follow us on Twitter