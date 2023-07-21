World Matchplay semi-final predictions and darts betting tips: Cullen can fire in the most maximums

Where to watch the World Matchplay semi-finals

Sky Sports Action, from 8pm Saturday

Best bet

J Cullen to hit most 180s

1pt 17-10 Betfair

World Matchplay semi-final predictions

Northern powerhouses Nathan Aspinall and Joe Cullen can cook up a classic on the Winter Gardens stage in the first semi-final of the World Matchplay.

The Asp has shown all his warrior qualities winning close calls with Krzyzstof Ratajski, Danny Noppert and Chris Dobey.

Cullen, not too surprisingly, is playing more in bursts and that's been good enough to take down Mike de Decker, Gerwyn Price and Daryl Gurney.

It looks a tough one to call but where the layers might have priced it up wrong is in the 180s match bet, which Cullen is 17-10 to win.

Over the course of the week Aspinall is ahead in that battle 26-23, but there's evidently not a lot between them.

Over the course of the Players Championship season, however, Cullen averages a 180 every 2.9 legs, Aspinall one every 3.3.

Again, there's not a lot in it but enough to suggest Cullen is a spot of value.

