Wednesday's World Matchplay second round predictions and darts betting tips: In-form Van den Bergh the pick

Where to watch round two of the World Matchplay

Sky Sports Action, 7pm Wednesday

Best bet

Dimitri van den Bergh

2pts 23-20 Betfair

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

World Matchplay second round predictions

The layers have spoken and declare Jonny Clayton their favourite against Dimitri van den Bergh in what should be a high-class tussle in round two of the World Matchplay on Wednesday night.

Clayton is seeded seven, three places higher than Van den Bergh, and he has enjoyed a couple of nice triumphs this year in the Austrian Open and alongside Gerwyn Price in the World Cup.

Van den Bergh, who won the 2020 Matchplay in Milton Keynes and reached the final 12 months later when the tournament was back in Blackpool, warmed up for the Winter Gardens by reaching the final of the Poland Masters, beating Price in the semis before a 101 average didn't cut it against Michael van Gerwen.

However, the Belgian looked by far the better of the two men in round one, beating the dangerous Ross Smith 10-8 with a 101.24 average and 50 per cent on his doubles.

Clayton limped past an out-of-sorts Gabriel Clemens by the same scoreline with an 87 average.

Clayton has lacked consistency all year and his record at the Matchplay – six times qualified, just two match wins – hardly inspires confidence.

It’s one of four fascinating Wednesday night duels with Brendan Dolan, shock conqueror of Van Gerwen, outsider again, this time against Damon Heta, while Peter Wright opens proceedings against Ryan Searle.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport