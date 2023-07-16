World Matchplay Monday matches predictions and darts betting tips: Van den Bergh can continue Blackpool love affair

Where to watch the World Matchplay

World Matchplay Monday predictions

Twice finalist Dimitri van den Bergh can enjoy another good run in Blackpool, starting with a victory over Ross Smith in what should be a round-one thriller.

Expect bundles of maximums from both men – only two players on the Pro Tour this year boast a better 180s percentage than Smith – but also expect Van den Bergh's class to tell.

Smith last year would have had a far better case. Indeed, he would have had a better case in March when he beat Van den Bergh en route to landing the honours in a Players Championship heat.

Since then, however, the Englishman has cooled somewhat, suffering six first-round losses on his last seven Players Championship starts.

Van den Bergh, in contrast, is confident a week after reaching the final of the Poland Masters.

Another player who has cooled recently is shock UK Open champion Andrew Gilding.

He comes up against Peter Wright and it's hard to escape the conclusion that Snakebite, a former world champ and world number one – neither that long ago – is the value at the prices. Twelve months ago, probably six months ago, that price would have been unthinkable.

It's less than two months since Wright was beating Danny Noppert, Luke Humphries, Damon Heta and Dave Chisnall – he averaged 104 and some against Heta – to win the Czech Open.

If he's playing in that form, or anything like it, he will make a mockery of the match odds.

Gabriel Clemens has gone off the boil and will find Jonny Clayton hard to beat in their game.

These two have met ten times in meaningful matches with the Ferret winning nine of those.

Stick Clayton into a double with Wright for a decent return.

