Saturday's World Matchplay predictions and darts betting tips: Voltage can power past Gurney

Where to watch round one of the World Matchplay

Sky Sports Action, from 7pm Saturday

Best bets

J Cullen -2.5

1pt 11-10 bet365

R Cross -2.5

1pt Evs bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

World Matchplay round one predictions

Rob Cross and Joe Cullen can make it an English double at the Winter Gardens by cruising into round two of the World Matchplay.

Former champion Cross takes on Daryl Gurney in their best-of-19 legs shootout after Cullen has played newcomer Mike de Decker.

Both should progress and both can do it tidily enough to warrant a bet on the handicap.

Cross has a magnificent record against Gurney, who he has beaten 11 times in their last 15 showdowns.

Voltage has never lost a first-round match at Blackpool and his form this year, which includes two wins and a run to the final of the Masters, suggests he won't be doing so this year either.

Gurney seems to have lost the edge which made him a major winner back in 2018 and signs of recovery are too fleeting to be persuasive.

Cullen, one of the busiest players on the PDC Tour, actually goes to post quite fresh having, like Cross, been overlooked for a Premier League invite.

His performances have been consistent this year without ever being breathtaking, although he should have far too much ammunition for De Decker.

The Belgian calls himself the Real Deal, which is a tad unwise given his lamentable record on the big stage where wins are virtually non-existent.

He's a much better player now than the one whitewashed by Fallon Sherrock in the Grand Slam less than two years ago, but he may well find his Matchplay debut an intimidating affair.

