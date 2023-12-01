WDF World Championship predictions and darts betting tips: Dutch duo to fight it out for Lakeside title

When to bet

Starts 1pm Saturday

Best bet

Chris Landman

1pt each-way 11-1 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Wesley Plaisier

1pt each-way 11-1 bet365, Hills

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

WDF World Championship predictions

The Lakeside Country Club, where Raymond van Barneveld once reigned supreme, could be lit up by another Dutch duo over the next week or so.

The WDF World Darts Championship, the successor to the now-defunct BDO-run world finals, returns to Frimley Green for its second edition.

And get your money on Chris Landman and Wesley Plaisier to summon up the spirit of Barney and send Dutch darts fans home happy.

There are four competitions on the once-legendary Lakeside stage; two junior events, the women’s finals in which Beau Greaves surely just has to turn up to win, and the men’s event which is wide open.

One or two names immediately jump off the coupon, none more so than Jelle Klaasen, the former BDO world champ, while Neil Duff will have his backers after winning 12 months ago.

Leonard Gates has won senior silverware, Jamie Lewis was a PDC World Championship semi-finalist at Alexandra Palace six years ago, and there are a gaggle of players who have been or still are gracing the PDC’s Pro Tour ranks.

Two of them, Landman and Plaisier, appear to have very decent claims.

Landman has had a good year on the Pro Tour, with wins over Luke Humphries, James Wade and Peter Wright. That win over Cool Hand Luke was en route to the final of a Players Championship event.

His performances were good enough to get him to last weekend’s Players Championship Finals in Minehead where he fell at the first.

The 42-year-old has also won on the PDC’s Challenge Tour in 2023, as has compatriot Plaisier, who beat Landman on his way to winning last year’s World Masters.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport