WDF World Championship predictions and darts betting tips: Dutch duo to fight it out for Lakeside title
Free darts tips, best bets and analysis for the WDF World Championship at the Lakeside
When to bet
Starts 1pm Saturday
Best bet
Chris Landman
1pt each-way 11-1 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes
Wesley Plaisier
1pt each-way 11-1 bet365, Hills
WDF World Championship predictions
The Lakeside Country Club, where Raymond van Barneveld once reigned supreme, could be lit up by another Dutch duo over the next week or so.
The WDF World Darts Championship, the successor to the now-defunct BDO-run world finals, returns to Frimley Green for its second edition.
And get your money on Chris Landman and Wesley Plaisier to summon up the spirit of Barney and send Dutch darts fans home happy.
There are four competitions on the once-legendary Lakeside stage; two junior events, the women’s finals in which Beau Greaves surely just has to turn up to win, and the men’s event which is wide open.
One or two names immediately jump off the coupon, none more so than Jelle Klaasen, the former BDO world champ, while Neil Duff will have his backers after winning 12 months ago.
Leonard Gates has won senior silverware, Jamie Lewis was a PDC World Championship semi-finalist at Alexandra Palace six years ago, and there are a gaggle of players who have been or still are gracing the PDC’s Pro Tour ranks.
Two of them, Landman and Plaisier, appear to have very decent claims.
Landman has had a good year on the Pro Tour, with wins over Luke Humphries, James Wade and Peter Wright. That win over Cool Hand Luke was en route to the final of a Players Championship event.
His performances were good enough to get him to last weekend’s Players Championship Finals in Minehead where he fell at the first.
The 42-year-old has also won on the PDC’s Challenge Tour in 2023, as has compatriot Plaisier, who beat Landman on his way to winning last year’s World Masters.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
Published on 1 December 2023inDarts tips
Last updated 18:11, 1 December 2023
- Players Championship Finals predictions and darts betting tips: Josh to rock Butlin's
- Paddy Power PDC World Darts Championship 2024 schedule, draw, start date and betting odds
- Grand Slam day eight predictions and darts betting tips: Voltage can shock Heta
- Grand Slam day seven predictions and darts betting tips: Rock and Humphries can power clear of rivals
- Grand Slam day six predictions and darts betting tips
- Players Championship Finals predictions and darts betting tips: Josh to rock Butlin's
- Paddy Power PDC World Darts Championship 2024 schedule, draw, start date and betting odds
- Grand Slam day eight predictions and darts betting tips: Voltage can shock Heta
- Grand Slam day seven predictions and darts betting tips: Rock and Humphries can power clear of rivals
- Grand Slam day six predictions and darts betting tips