Tuesday's PDC World Matchplay predictions and darts betting tips: Cullen can push Price all the way

Where to watch Tuesday's matches at the PDC World Matchplay

Sky Sports Action & Main Event, 7pm Tuesday

Best bets

Joe Cullen +2.5 v Gerwyn Price

1pt Evs bet365

Michael Smith most 180s v Chris Dobey

2pts 10-11 general

Tuesday's PDC World Matchplay predictions

Joe Cullen has beaten Gerwyn Price in their one meeting in 2023 and is playing well enough to at least run the Iceman close in round two of the World Matchplay in Blackpool.

Cullen has only once gone past round two in seven attempts but few players threw better than him over the weekend as he averaged 100.67 in a 10-7 win over Mike de Decker.

Rockstar fired in eight maximums and three ton-plus finishes against De Decker, and when he's scoring well on his own throw he becomes a tough man to break.

Gezzy is playing well but this promises to be a tight duel and backing Cullen with a 2.5-leg handicap start at evens looks a decent bet.

Chris Dobey pinged eight maximums in his impressive 10-8 win over James Wade in round one, although there seems to have been an over-reaction ahead of his dust-up with Michael Smith.

Bully Boy managed only four against Steve Beaton, but he did play six fewer legs having won 10-2.

On the floor this year Smith is averaging a max every three legs, Hollywood one every 3.4 and you take a risk offering nice prices about Bully Boy in a 180s matchbet.

