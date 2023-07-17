Racing Post logo
Darts tips

Tuesday's PDC World Matchplay predictions and darts betting tips: Cullen can push Price all the way

Free darts tips, best bets and analysis for second-round matches at the PDC World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool on Tuesday

Joe Cullen was excellent in his first-round victory over Mike de Decker
Joe Cullen was excellent in his first-round victory over Mike de DeckerCredit: Alex Pantling

Where to watch Tuesday's matches at the PDC World Matchplay

Sky Sports Action & Main Event, 7pm Tuesday

Best bets

Joe Cullen +2.5 v Gerwyn Price 
1pt Evs bet365

Michael Smith most 180s v Chris Dobey 
2pts 10-11 general

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Tuesday's PDC World Matchplay predictions

Joe Cullen has beaten Gerwyn Price in their one meeting in 2023 and is playing well enough to at least run the Iceman close in round two of the World Matchplay in Blackpool.

Cullen has only once gone past round two in seven attempts but few players threw better than him over the weekend as he averaged 100.67 in a 10-7 win over Mike de Decker.

Rockstar fired in eight maximums and three ton-plus finishes against De Decker, and when he's scoring well on his own throw he becomes a tough man to break.

Gezzy is playing well but this promises to be a tight duel and backing Cullen with a 2.5-leg handicap start at evens looks a decent bet.

Chris Dobey pinged eight maximums in his impressive 10-8 win over James Wade in round one, although there seems to have been an over-reaction ahead of his dust-up with Michael Smith.

Bully Boy managed only four against Steve Beaton, but he did play six fewer legs having won 10-2.

On the floor this year Smith is averaging a max every three legs, Hollywood one every 3.4 and you take a risk offering nice prices about Bully Boy in a 180s matchbet.

Steve DaviesRacing Post Sport
Published on 17 July 2023Last updated 17:46, 17 July 2023
