Thursday's World Matchplay predictions and darts betting tips: Cullen can freeze out Gurney at Winter Gardens

Where to watch Thursday's World Matchplay

Sky Sports Action, 8pm Thursday

Best bets

Nathan Aspinall

2pts 4-5 Coral, Ladbrokes



Joe Cullen

2pts 4-6 Coral, Ladbrokes

Thursday's World Matchplay Darts predictions

There's a guaranteed first-time finalist from the top half of the draw after a few nights of shocks at the Winter Gardens, with Joe Cullen and Nathan Aspinall taken to go on and make the semis.

Ninth seed Aspinall, the highest-ranked player left in the top half, takes on Chris Dobey in the first of the night's quarter-finals.

The Asp has showed all his famed fighting spirit to see off Krzyzstof Ratajski and Danny Noppert in close-fought affairs, and the longer format – the quarters are best-of-31 legs – suits this bruiser.

Aspinall has won five of his last six matches against Dobey, including each of the last two in this year's Premier League.

Dobey has beaten James Wade and Michael Smith though Bully Boy hasn’t looked quite right this week. Hollywood did Smith with a 69 percent checkout rate – 11 out of 16 attempts at the outer ring – and he's unlikely to get anywhere near that again, certainly not over the new, marathon length.

On the same night Smith fell, Gerwyn Price left the building as well, beaten by Joe Cullen who can carry on the good work by taking care of Daryl Gurney.

Cullen was nerveless as his showdown with Gezzy went into overtime and the Yorkshireman is throwing some great tungsten at the Gardens.

So too, it has to be said, is Gurney, who has turned back the clock with wins over Rob Cross and Gary Anderson. He's the only quarter-finalist from the top half who has been to a Matchplay semi-final so he's got the pedigree; it was the form we were all questioning as he tumbled down the rankings.

Cullen boasts a 15-5 head-to-head record against Superchin who he can knock out to set up a last-four date with Aspinall.

