Premier League Darts predictions and Night Nine betting tips: MVG to punish struggling Ferret

Where to watch Premier League Darts Night Nine

Sky Sports Main Event & Action, 7pm Thursday

Best bets

Michael van Gerwen -2.5 legs on handicap

2pts 11-10 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Dimitri van den Bergh

1pt 6-4 general

Chris Dobey

1pt Evs general

Premier League Darts Night Nine predictions

Michael van Gerwen has beaten Jonny Clayton cosily enough in three previous Premier League clashes this season so a fourth victory should be on the cards in Berlin.

The Green Machine, who will be relishing a return to the Mercedes-Benz Arena where he was crowned champion for a sixth time last summer, is a short price to make light work of the Ferret.

And having already beaten him 6-3, 6-3 and 6-2 there's no obvious reason for doubting the deadly Dutchman can land the handicap spoils by covering a 2.5-leg spread.

Clayton is on a rotten run since reaching the final in Exeter four weeks ago with a trio of first-hurdle flops and some messy play.

He has averaged over 95 on only one of his last eight starts and in Leverkusen at the weekend in the European Open, he produced a shabby 87-and-bits in a 6-3 loss to Ryan Meikle.

Spookily, Dimitri van den Bergh's only wins in this year's Premier League have come in odd-numbered weeks which, given that this is Week Nine, should fill him with hope ahead of a showdown with Michael Smith.

There are more than just frivolous reasons for thinking the Belgian might be a shade of value at 6-4.

Smith has been dogged by an injury and illness and while he can still turn it on at the push of a button, he has lost in the quarters in each of the last two weeks.

Chris Dobey's confidence is returning after finally winning a few games.

Hollywood had gone five weeks without so much as a sniff of a win before beating Smith and Van Gerwen – the latter 6-0 – to make the final in Nottingham and then made the semis in Newcastle.

Aspinall's consistency is commendable but Dobey can't be ruled out.

