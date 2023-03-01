Premier League darts predictions and Night Five betting tips: Welsh pair can make their mark in Exeter

Where to watch

Sky Sports Main Event & Arena, 7pm Thursday

Best bets

J Clayton to beat P Wright

1pt Evs bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

G Price to beat M van Gerwen

1pt 6-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Premier League Night Five preview

Four weeks into the Premier League campaign there have been four different winners and there's a lopsided look to the draw for week five.

The four men currently occupying the top four spots in the standings all find themselves in the top half of the draw at Exeter's Westpoint Arena, which means the bottom four are all in the other half.

And that, by definition, means at least two of those bottom four will still be in the lower half of the table come the close of play.

Peter Wright may well be one of those players. Snakebite never lacks confidence but right now he's struggling for any sort of consistency and is the only player in the field yet to win a game.

He will be looking to break his duck against Jonny Clayton – one place and four points better off than the Scot – and Clayton looks the bet at evens.

The Welshman had a good weekend in Kiel in the Baltic Sea Open, effortlessly brushing aside Ted Evetts, Stephen Bunting and Steve Beaton before just falling short against tournament winner Dave Chisnall in the semis.

Clayton and Wright clash in the final game of round one and it could be a Welsh one-two in the west country as Gerwyn Price will surely fancy his chances in the opener against Michael van Gerwen.

This is a repeat of last Thursday's final in Dublin, which Van Gerwen almost apologetically won 6-5 after Gezzy had spurned seven match darts.

Price had looked the better player of the two on the night, averaging over 104 in victory against Dimitri van den Bergh and over 102 against Michael Smith, and the big hitting carried on in Kiel, where he produced over 109 seeing off Graham Usher and 107 in defeat to Chizzy.

Price, as he has been threatening to do, has started to click and a man with no pedigree in this competition whatsoever has suddenly become a big runner.

Game two pits Michael Smith against Nathan Aspinall, a game Bully Boy ought to win although it was noticeable that he was struggling with a wrist injury in Kiel.

That alone, never mind the Asp's cussedness, is enough of a reason to want to give the world champ a swerve at a short price.

Game three is intriguing between outstanding finisher Dimitri van den Bergh and week one winner Chris Dobey, who hasn't won since.

Van den Bergh has a record of almost 50 per cent on his doubles, which is superb finishing and makes him hard to oppose.

Follow us on Twitter