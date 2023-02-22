Darts Premier League Night Four predictions and darts betting tips

Where to watch

Sky Sports Action, 7pm Thursday

Best bets

D van den Bergh to beat G Price

1pt 6-4 bet365

C Dobey over 94.5 average

2pts 4-5 bet365

G Price under 97.5 average

2pts 4-5 bet365

Night Four preview

If the current trend continues into Premier League Night Four, then expect Jonny Clayton and Peter Wright to be crossing tungsten in the final in Dublin.

The first three rounds of action have produced six different finalists with just backmarkers Clayton and Wright yet to compete for a £10,000 nightly prize.

Indeed, Wright doesn't have any points on the board yet which makes him a difficult fancy against world champion and last week's winner, Michael Smith, at the 3Arena in round one, never mind going on to make the final.

The danger, of course, with writing off Snakebite is that he is such a majestic thrower that he can click into gear at any time and when he does he is world class. Will Thursday night see that revival? He's 5-4 to beat Bully Boy and 6-1 to take the nightly spoils – but there are better bets to be had.

Dimitri van den Bergh to beat Gerwyn Price has to be one and the Belgian looks a decent bit of value at 6-4.

Van den Bergh's three defeats in six matches have come at the hands of Michael van Gerwen (twice) and Smith.

He boasts a tournament average of over 97 and is piling in the 180s.

Van den Bergh is playing well enough to beat anyone - except perhaps Van Gerwen where there is a mental block now - and should certainly fancy he can take down an off-colour Price.

The Iceman has five points on the board courtesy of his home-town triumph in Cardiff, where a partisan and vocal crowd was very much his extra man.

But he suffered first-round flops in each of the other two weeks and has yet to average over 97.3 in each of his five matches. There's no obvious reason to think he'll soar above that in Dublin.

Talking of averages, Van Gerwen tends to bring decent numbers out of his opponents because there are inevitably fewer scruffy legs when the Dutchman is playing well, which he is.

Chris Dobey plays the Green Machine and punters should expect Hollywood to sail over the 94.5 barrier set for him by bet365.

Dobey has cleared that line in four of his five matches so far, including his 6-5 loss to Van Gerwen in the Night One final and in defeat to Clayton last Thursday when the Englishman averaged 101.6.

