Premier League darts predictions and Night 12 betting tips: Hollywood can be leading man in Rotterdam

Where to watch Premier League Darts Night 12

Sky Sports Action, 7pm Thursday

Best bets

Chris Dobey to beat Jonny Clayton

2pts 13-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Gerwyn Price -1.5 legs v Michael Smith

1pt Evs Coral, Ladbrokes

Michael van Gerwen -1.5 legs

2pts 4-6 Betfair, Paddy Power

Michael van Gerwen to win 6-0

0.5pt 18-1 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Premier League Darts Night 12 predictions

Rotterdam provides one of the highlights of the Premier League season and there looks to be a host of tasty wagers for punters on Thursday night.

Jonny Clayton and Chris Dobey get the action underway at the Rotterdam Ahoy and Dobey's chances appear to have been underestimated by the prices.

The Bedlington boy known as Hollywood has lost three straight Premier League quarter-finals, but those defeats have come against leading trio Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and Nathan Aspinall and the numbers suggest he's been unfortunate in those contests.

Dobey posted an average of 99.09 when losing 6-4 to Aspinall in Berlin and that was followed by a 106.47 when going down to MVG in Birmingham.

Hollywood averaged 103.27 when losing to an inspired Price last week, and those totals are outperforming what Clayton has been doing of late.

Clayton could muster only a 92.31 three-dart total when losing his quarter-final 6-4 against Smith in Brighton last week, and at 13-10, Dobey can be backed to outperform the Ferret.

Price appears to be at the peak of his powers at the moment, the Iceman recording his fourth winning week with victory at the Brighton Centre last time out.

The Markham thrower has averaged over 100 in seven of his last eight league matches, and the only time his figures dropped below a ton he still rattled in an effort of 99.05.

Michael Smith could prove a tricky quarter-final opponent, but Bully Boy hasn’t been at his best in this competition and the demands of being the reigning world champion looked to have hindered his campaign. Price demolished Smith 6-3 in the Brighton final last week, while the Welshman was a 6-1 winner on Night Four in Dublin and the Iceman is excellent value to freeze out his opponent.

The quarter-finals conclude with home hero Michael van Gerwen taking on Nathan Aspinall.

The Dutchman will have a lively Rotterdam crowd on his side, and while the Asp won’t shy away from the pressure, the Green Machine could go through the gears.

MVG hasn’t taken maximum points since winning in Liverpool on Night Six, but Mighty Mike played extremely well in Brighton last week (averages of 104.11 and 104.71) and was stopped only by an inspired Price.

Aspinall has promised, but not really delivered in this year’s event and its four defeats in eight quarter-final clashes for the Stockport man. Take the Green Machine to win with something to spare.

