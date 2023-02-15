Premier League darts predictions and Night Three betting tips: Dimitri may prove immune to Snakebite

Where to watch

Sky Sports Mix, 7pm Thursday

Best bets for Night Two

N Aspinall most 180s v M van Gerwen

1pt 6-4 general

D van den Bergh to beat P Wright

1pt 11-8 Boyles

J Clayton over 96.5 average v C Dobey

1pt 10-11 bet365

Premier League Night Three preview

Two rounds of Premier League action have produced four different finalists so expect another wide-open and keenly-contested night at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

Peter Wright will be hoping home advantage works for him just as it did for Gerwyn Price in Cardiff a week ago.

Snakebite could do with a lift having played two and lost two though his recent record in this event in Glasgow isn't the tidiest.

Nathan Aspinall v Michael van Gerwen

Michael van Gerwen looks the most consistent of the eight competitors and boasts the highest tournament average – but he's yet to win and once again is probably worth swerving at a short price.

Van Gerwen opens up against Nathan Aspinall, a clash between the only men in the field who have yet to suffer a first-round defeat in either Belfast or Cardiff.

The market says it will be Aspinall who loses this one – he's 23-10 to beat the Dutchman – and there's an argument for saying he's a bit of value given how well he threw in Cardiff. Where he definitely is value is in the most 180s market at 6-4 given he's top of the shop in that department thus far.

Peter Wright v Dimitri van den Bergh

The second match pits Wright against Dimitri van den Bergh, with Snakey a clear favourite as predicted.

Van den Bergh enjoyed a favourable weekend in Barnsley on the Pro Tour – winning seven matches, losing twice and averaging almost 97 – so ought to fancy his chances, especially given Wright's iffy record at the Hydro.

Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith

Gerwyn Price was clearly delighted to be playing in front of friends in Cardiff and took full advantage.

He was the first to admit, however, that he rode his luck, the bottom line being that he isn't at his very best.

To that end, world champ Michael Smith can beat him but at 10-11 there's little in the odds to get excited about.

Jonny Clayton v Chris Dobey

Jonny Clayton is preferred against Chris Dobey in the final first-round skirmish.

The Ferret has yet to win a match so could do with some points on the board and he only needs to sharpen up his finishing. His scoring has been fine but sub-30 per cent checking out won't win any cash. Any improvement on the doubles should see him eclipse a 96.5 average.

