Grand Slam day six predictions and darts betting tips: Cross and Aspinall set for marathon matchup
Free darts tips, best bets and analysis for the second round of the Grand Slam of Darts on Thursday
Where to watch day six of the Grand Slam of Darts
Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, 7pm Thursday
Best bets
Stephen Bunting
1pt 10-11 bet365, Hills
Over 16.5 legs in Nathan Aspinall v Rob Cross
2pts Evs Betfair, Paddy Power
Day six of the Grand Slam of Darts predictions
Stephen Bunting has not reached the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts since 2014 but has a strong chance of doing so this year when he takes on Danny Noppert in the second round on Thursday.
The clash is one of a number of competitive matchups on the card in Wolverhampton, so much so that the bookmakers can’t split the Bullet and his opponent in the match betting.
Bunting came through a tough section to reach the knockout stages, getting the better of Dave Chisnall and Peter Wright to qualify, while Noppert scraped over the line against Haruki Muramatsu, Andrew Gilding and Brendan Dolan.
That was the softest group in the competition and Noppert managed a three-dart average in the 90’s only once across his three games.
By contrast, Bunting averaged at least 95 in all three of his group matches and any replication of those efforts would ask serious questions of the UK Open winner.
Take the Bullet to end his long wait to return to the last eight at this event by getting the better of his Dutch opponent.
Nathan Aspinall and Rob Cross have a tendency to produce close battles when they meet and the same looks likely in this matchup.
Six of the last seven meetings between this pair have been decided by two legs or fewer and they had their fair share of close calls in the group stages.
Both men had two of their three best-of-nine matches go to a decider and a repeat of that is not out of the question here.
Cross put in arguably the more impressive performances, his only defeat was a 5-4 loss to Michael van Gerwen in a clash he should have won, but Aspinall is known for his battling spirit and will not go away easily.
Back over 16.5 legs in a blockbuster that could well go the distance.
Surprise package Stowe Buntz will be looking to continue his fairytale when he takes on Andrew Gilding in the Thursday evening’s opener, while three-time winner Michael van Gerwen faces a potential banana skin in Damon Heta, who has won three of the last four meetings between the two.
Today's top sports betting stories
Published on 15 November 2023inDarts tips
Last updated 13:12, 15 November 2023
