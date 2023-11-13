Racing Post logo
Darts tips

Grand Slam day four predictions and darts betting tips: Buntz can land a punt

Free darts tips, best bets and analysis for the final day of group stage action at the Grand Slam 

Dave Chisnall could be in for a tough night
Dave Chisnall could be in for a tough night Credit: BSR Agency

Where to watch day five of the Grand Slam

Sky Sports Arena, 7pm Tuesday

Best bets

Stowe Buntz
1pt 21-10 general

Stephen Bunting
1pt 6-5 Hills

Grand Slam day four predictions

We've reached the final round of group matches at the Grand Slam of Darts and there is still plenty to play for in Wolverhampton. 

Stowe Buntz caused a major shock when defeating former world champion Peter Wright 5-1 on Saturday and the American followed up that success with 5-3 victory over Stephen Bunting.  

The 44-year-old can secure top spot with victory over Dave Chisnall on Tuesday night, and the 102.28 three-dart average Buntz posted in his 5-1 win over Wright suggests he has every chance of beating Chisnall. 

Chizzy can’t qualify for the knockouts, having lost to both Wright and Bunting, and, while he will want to go out on a high, the 43-year-old’s throw was all over the place in his 5-4 loss to Snakebite on Sunday night. 

Chisnall's throw has never been silky smooth but his trademark scoring prowess was also missing against Wright, with Chizzy averaging only 88.93. 

The 21-10 about Buntz completing a perfect group campaign looks well worth taking. 

The other match in Group E is a qualification shootout between Wright and Bunting - and the Bullet is the value play. 

Wright was crushed 5-1 by Buntz in his Wolverhampton opener and only just squeezed by Chisnall on Sunday night. 

Bunting has also lost to Buntz, but he has averaged over 95 in both of his matches and a repeat of those standards should be enough to beat Snakebite, who has lost some of his venom. 

author image
Henry HardwickeRacing Post Sport

Published on 13 November 2023inDarts tips

Last updated 15:38, 13 November 2023

icon
