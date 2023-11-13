Grand Slam day four predictions and darts betting tips: Buntz can land a punt

Where to watch day five of the Grand Slam

Sky Sports Arena, 7pm Tuesday

Best bets

Stowe Buntz

1pt 21-10 general

Stephen Bunting

1pt 6-5 Hills

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Grand Slam day four predictions

We've reached the final round of group matches at the Grand Slam of Darts and there is still plenty to play for in Wolverhampton.

Stowe Buntz caused a major shock when defeating former world champion Peter Wright 5-1 on Saturday and the American followed up that success with 5-3 victory over Stephen Bunting.

The 44-year-old can secure top spot with victory over Dave Chisnall on Tuesday night, and the 102.28 three-dart average Buntz posted in his 5-1 win over Wright suggests he has every chance of beating Chisnall.

Chizzy can’t qualify for the knockouts, having lost to both Wright and Bunting, and, while he will want to go out on a high, the 43-year-old’s throw was all over the place in his 5-4 loss to Snakebite on Sunday night.

Chisnall's throw has never been silky smooth but his trademark scoring prowess was also missing against Wright, with Chizzy averaging only 88.93.

The 21-10 about Buntz completing a perfect group campaign looks well worth taking.

The other match in Group E is a qualification shootout between Wright and Bunting - and the Bullet is the value play.

Wright was crushed 5-1 by Buntz in his Wolverhampton opener and only just squeezed by Chisnall on Sunday night.

Bunting has also lost to Buntz, but he has averaged over 95 in both of his matches and a repeat of those standards should be enough to beat Snakebite, who has lost some of his venom.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport