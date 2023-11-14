Grand Slam day five predictions and darts betting tips: Rocky on the ropes

Where to watch day five of the Grand Slam

Sky Sports Arena, 7pm Wednesday

Best bets

Over 11.5 180s in Gerwyn Price v Gary Anderson

1pt 21-20 Hills

Krzysztof Ratajski to beat Josh Rock

1pt 11-8 general

Grand Slam day five predictions

There are four cracking last-16 ties on Wednesday as the Grand Slam moves from the group stage to the best-of-19 leg knockout rounds.

The group stage has done its job and set up some fantastic matches, none better than Gerwyn Price’s clash with Gary Anderson.

Price lost just two legs in his three group-stage matches and topped the section with averages of 110.51 and 112.30 . The Iceman hit nine 180s in only 17 legs against Nathan Rafferty, Ryan Searle and Gian van Veen, and the Welshman is in the top ten most frequent maximum-hitters on the floor this season.

Anderson is one of the few players outperforming Price when it comes to landing 180s and the Flying Scotsman is playing some fantastic darts. He hit four maximums in only six legs in his final Group C game against Steve Lennon and Anderson next gets a best-of-19-leg clash to pummel the treble-20 bed. It could be a classic contest between two top-level arrowsmiths and backing over 11.5 180s looks a worthwhile play.

Josh Rock came through as Group B winner, but Rocky could be knocked out by Krzysztof Ratajski. The Northern Irishman recorded averages of 84.24, 91.71 and 91.98 in the first phase of the event and he is likely to need more over a longer format against rock-solid Ratajski.

The Polish Eagle beat James Wade 5-4 with a 99.30 average, lost to Michael Smith 5-4 with a 101.00, and it shouldn’t be overlooked that Ratajski is a former major semi-finalist and four-time quarter-finalist.

Luke Humphries takes on nine-dart hero Ryan Searle while Wade clashes with Chris Dobey on what should be a fantastic night of darts in Wolverhampton.

