Grand Slam day eight predictions and darts betting tips: Voltage can shock Heta

Rob Cross was sensational in a 10-8 last-16 victory over Nathan Aspinall at the Grand Slam of Darts, and Voltage looks good value to spark again when he meets Damon Heta in Saturday’s quarter-finals.

The 2018 world champion recorded a three-dart average of 103.97 against Aspinall, who kept Cross up to his work in a high-class contest.

Cross's win over the Asp followed a strong group stage for the 33-year-old, who beat Fallon Sherrock and Martijn Kleermaker and suffered an unfortunate deciding-leg defeat to Michael van Gerwen.

The Hastings arrowsmith posted a better average than MVG in that 5-4 defeat, and on another day Cross could have easily emerged as the victor.

Heta saw off MVG in the the last 16 and although that is no mean feat, an average of 91.23 is vastly inferior to the one posted by Cross against Aspinall, who beat the Aussie in the group stage.

Cross is a worthy favourite for Saturday’s quarter-final, so the 4-5 about Voltage turning the heat on Heta and covering a 1.5-leg handicap looks the play.

Stowe Buntz has exceeded all expectations to reach the last eight, where he faces former BDO world champions Stephen Bunting.

Buntz took advantage of a below-par Andrew Gilding in the first knockout round in Wolverhampton, but Buntzy is likely to bite the Bullet on Saturday night.

Bunting crushed Danny Noppert 10-4 in the last 16 and the St Helens man is 1-4 to avenge his group-stage loss to Buntz over the best-of-31-leg format.

