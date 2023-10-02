BoyleSports World Grand Prix day two predictions and darts betting tips: Hollywood can steal the show

Where to watch the BoyleSports World Grand Prix

Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Arena, 6pm Tuesday

Best bets

Chris Dobey to beat Dimitri Van den Bergh

2pts 10-11 bet365, BoyleSports, Hills

Jonny Clayton to beat Ross Smith

2pts 4-6 bet365

BoyleSports World Grand Prix day two predictions

Dimitri Van den Bergh and Chris Dobey do battle in what could be the pick of Tuesday’s World Grand Prix contests and Dobey can live up to his nickname of Hollywood by stealing the show.

The double-start format adds an extra element of intrigue to this first-round clash but it is a format that holds no fears for Dobey, whose three tournament appearances have featured a run to the semi-final as well as a quarter-final appearance last year.

Dobey bumped into a fired-up Michael van Gerwen on both of those occasions while the only other player to beat him in this event was an inspired Simon Whitlock, who averaged 101.12.

The Newcastle arrowsmith knows he has what it takes to down Van den Bergh, having won their last two meetings, and he tends to be more assured on the doubles than the Belgian.

Jonny Clayton, World Grand Prix champion in 2021, can make a winning start to proceedings against Ross Smith.

Clayton has won five of their six career meetings and on the evidence of last week’s Players Championship events he appears to be rediscovering his spark.

In those three recent floor events, the Welshman made a quarter-final and a semi-final, recording wins over Krzysztof Ratajski, Joe Cullen and Damon Heta along the way.

Smith has shown how dangerous he can be in recent seasons and while his heavy scoring makes him a threat, he is inconsistent and lacks the conviction of Clayton.

