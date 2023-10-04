BoyleSports World Grand Prix day four predictions and darts betting tips: Snakebite set to silence Searle
Free darts tips, best bets and analysis for day three of the BoyleSports World Grand Prix on Thursday
Where to watch day four of the BoyleSports World Grand Prix
Sky Sports Arena, Wednesday from 7pm
Best bets
Peter Wright
2pts 4-5 general
Luke Humphries -1.5 sets
1pt 4-6 Coral & Ladbrokes
BoyleSports World Grand Prix day four predictions
Peter Wright began his tilt at a first BoyleSports World Grand Prix title with an impressive 2-0 victory over World Championship semi-finalist Gabriel Clemens and Snakebite looks good value to see off the challenge of Ryan Searle in round two.
The two-time world champion hasn't been at his best in recent months, with various off-the-board issues hampering his progress, but there is no doubting the class of the Scot and the win over the German Giant was certainly a promising performance. It would be unwise to read too much into first-round results and averages at the World Grand Prix given those contests are played over such a short format, but offers of 4-5 do look to underrate the chances of a Snakebite triumph.
Luke Humphries' maximum-hitting catches the eye, but Cool Hand Luke's checkout percentage is inside the top ten on the Pro Tour this year and the Newbury man looks a handicap play against Luke Woodhouse.
Woody performed well against Dave Chisnall in round one, but the Bewdley thrower is an inconsistent performer and he may struggle to repeat that effort against Humphries.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
- BoyleSports World Grand Prix day three predictions and darts betting tips
- BoyleSports World Grand Prix day two predictions and darts betting tips
- BoyleSports World Grand Prix predictions and darts betting tips
- World Series of Darts Finals predictions and darts betting tips
- World Matchplay semi-final predictions and darts betting tips
- BoyleSports World Grand Prix day three predictions and darts betting tips
- BoyleSports World Grand Prix day two predictions and darts betting tips
- BoyleSports World Grand Prix predictions and darts betting tips
- World Series of Darts Finals predictions and darts betting tips
- World Matchplay semi-final predictions and darts betting tips