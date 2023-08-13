Racing Post logo
Cricket tips

Welsh Fire v Trent Rockets predictions and cricket betting tips: Trent can put out Fire

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Welsh Fire v Trent Rockets at Sofia Gardens in Cardiff on Monday

Joe Root of Trent Rockets in action against London Spirit at Lord's
Joe Root of Trent Rockets in action against London Spirit at Lord'sCredit: Christopher Lee - ECB

Where to watch Welsh Fire v Trent Rockets

Women's Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 3pm
Men's Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 6.30pm

Best bet

Trent Rockets Men 
1pt 4-5 bet365

Welsh Fire v Trent Rockets predictions

Defending men's champions Trent Rockets are in desperate need of a win, and they can pick one up when they go to Cardiff to take on Welsh Fire in The Hundred on Monday. 

With just one victory, the Rockets are off the pace and must respond after being edged out by London Spirit by just two runs on Saturday, when a brilliant unbeaten 72 from Joe Root was not quite enough. 

Hosts Welsh Fire have made a mixed start, with two wins, two defeats and a tie on the board, and they were poor in a nine-wicket loss against Southern Brave last time out. Fire could be set to suffer successive defeats after posting their lowest total in The Hundred on Saturday - 87 - as Jonny Bairstow's first appearance in the tournament this year ended with the England wicket-keeper being dismissed for a fourth-ball duck.

In the women's game that takes place before between the same sides, Fire are favourites to pick up their fourth win of the season against a Rockets side who have won just once so far in this year's competition.

Aidan PerkinsRacing Post Sport
Published on 13 August 2023Last updated 16:05, 13 August 2023
