The Hundred 2023: predictions and cricket betting tips for Sunday's matches

Where to watch

Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals

Women's match Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 11am Sunday

Men's match Sky Sports Cricket Mix, 2.30pm Sunday

Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles

Women's match Sky Sports Cricket, 2.30pm Sunday

Men's match Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 6pm Sunday

Best bets

Northern Superchargers Women to beat Manchester Originals

Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 11am Sunday

2pts 4-5 Betfair

Jamie Smith to score most sixes for Birmingham Phoenix Men v Oval Invincibles

Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 6pm Sunday

1pt 12-1 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

The Hundred Sunday predictions

Northern Superchargers Women have won three of their first four matches in The Hundred and can continue their charge with victory over Manchester Originals at Headingley.

The Superchargers eased to a 14-run win against holders Oval Invincibles on Friday, despite losing India opener Jemimah Rodrigues for a golden duck.

Brilliant Australia youngster Phoebe Litchfield scored 68 off 45 balls, having made an unbeaten 42 against Birmingham Phoenix in her first home game of the season.

All-rounders Georgia Wareham and Alice Davidson-Richards have also made matchwinning contributions while the Originals made hard work of their only 2023 win, chasing down 88 with just one ball to spare against the Phoenix.

Oval Invincibles Men are looking increasingly impressive, particularly with the ball, and they closed out a nine-run win over the Superchargers in Friday's top-of-the-table clash.

The Invincibles face Birmingham Phoenix, who have stumbled to 111 all out and 112-7 in recent defeats to the Originals and Welsh Fire.

It may be worth dipping into a niche market to back Phoenix wicketkeeper Jamie Smith to hit the most sixes for his team. The Surrey man is a fabulous prospect, scoring a 71-ball century for England Lions in February's unofficial Test against Sri Lanka A, and he may well shine against an Invincibles side featuring several of his county teammates.

The Phoenix have struggled with the bat this summer but Smith hit two of their five sixes against the Originals and one of their two maximums in the rain-affected clash with the Superchargers.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport